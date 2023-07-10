While the first six months of the year felt like a whirlwind of consecutive crises, many things remain the same as they did at the start of the year.



Inflation is still stubbornly high and central banks are pushing ahead with rate rises, all while the growth market is crying out for them to stop.

The messaging around the path of inflation and recession still feels disjointed from what everyone else is thinking and what the central banks are saying, as they continue to believe that a recession will be avoided and a soft landing can be achieved.

LTAFs - some things to some people, sort of

Remember when it was just meant to be ‘transitory'?



The UK remains unloved by investors, and the cost-of-living doesn't seem to be getting any better, plus, the war in Ukraine is still raging on.



But lots of things are different now.



In the span of six months, markets were rocked by the biggest banking turmoil since 2008 and the fallout of SVB and Credit Suisse's separate but simultaneous collapses continues to bleed into H2.



The UK now has a king for the first time in generations and the world saw one of the most aggressive attempts at a coup in Russia for years, to name a few key moments.

Simon (Reeve) says: 'We need some seriously inspiring leadership'

The UK mid-sized asset management universe appears to be consistently shrinking as well, with every week bringing news of a new merger or acquisition.



I'm not the one to predict what will happen in the coming six months, but if H1 is anything to go by, more drama and chaos is sure to befall us.



Not to sound like a doomsdayer, it has just been a long six months.



This week alone, the Financial Conduct Authority worked overtime delivering its long-awaited consultation into a voluntary Code of Conduct for ESG data and ratings providers, unveiled consolidated tape proposals, called on asset managers to review liquidity management in funds, and dealt with the industry's reaction to its LTAF retail extension policy statement.



In between all of that, the regulator managed to sit down with the heads of the UK's major banks and building societies to challenge them to improve savings rates and make them fairer and more competitive, as well as providing details of its ongoing investigation into Crispin Odey and his former firm.



Six more women came forward this week to accuse the hedge fund manager of sexual misconduct, bringing the total number of alleged victims to 19, all claims he has repeatedly denied.

'Fighting a losing battle'



Responding to the Treasury Committee's questions about its oversight of the firm in light of the Financial Times' investigation into decades of alleged abuse carried out by Odey, the regulator confirmed it had been looking into Odey and Odey Asset Management since 2021.



FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said it was investigating whether the hedge fund manager was a "fit and proper person to work in financial services", and whether he had failed to comply with FCA rules on integrity, due skill, care and diligence.



In the wake of this, lawyers have expressed concerns to Investment Week's Cristian Angeloni about the FCA's ability to intervene in the case against Crispin Odey, and Odey Asset Management, as well as its overall willingness to act on other cases of non-financial misconduct.



Polly James, global co-leader of law firm BCLP's financial services disputes and investigations practice, said that while it was "positive" that the regulator classified non-financial misconduct as a risk, it had fallen short on providing the tools on how to deal with situations of non-financial impropriety.



But the regulator's stance seemed to push back on this, as the FCA's executive director of markets and international Sarah Pritchard reassured that it took "issues of non-financial misconduct very seriously", during an interview with Bloomberg TV.



"I just encourage anyone in any firm [...] if you have concerns about non-financial misconduct, make sure that [the people in question] are reported to the appropriate authorities," she said.

This article was first published on 7 June as part of the Friday Briefing series, which is available exclusively to IW members each week. Sign up here to receive the Friday Briefing to your inbox each week.