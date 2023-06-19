Simon (Reeve) says: 'We need some seriously inspiring leadership'

The festival played host to a series in depth panels and presentations from Accelerating net-zero transition planning for investors to Understanding the ESG fund landscape - around the world of sustainable investing.

Fund selectors, wealth managers, financial advisers and pension professionals from across the industry discussed the impact of the FCA's new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and investment label proposals, among a plethora of topics currently impacting investors within the sustainability landscape.

Keynote speaker Simon Reeve, travel journalist, adventurer, documentary filmmaker and television presenter, spoke to fellow journalist and broadcaster Declan Curry about what the financial services industry can do to enable the sustainability agenda.

Returning the focus to Woodford investors

He called on the investment space to "push further" to achieve results within the ongoing climate change battle.

In a week where Canadian wildfires have raged, causing New York to register the highest air pollution in the world, his words were even more poignant.

"You have a power in this room, at this festival. I wanted to come (and sit here with a tie on) and tell you how much power you have. What you are doing is incredibly important," Reeve said.

"But you need to be pushing it further. Do not let your fears stop you. My god you need to crack on with it."

Investment Week editor (and co-author of this special Friday Briefing) James Baxter-Derrington hosted a panel entitled Exploring corporate culture to safeguard customer assets, a timelier than expected discussion on the impact corporate culture can have on businesses.

Last week, the FT published its investigation into claims of sexual misconduct against Crispin Odey, which has resulted in the eponymous founder of Odey Asset Management being ousted from his own board, several key banks severing ties with the firm and, as it stands, likely the end of the company.

In the panel, Bev Shah, co-CEO and founder of City Hive, touched on the events surrounding Odey AM, discussing how it and other well-known cases, such as the Woodford saga, indicate just how important a firm's culture, its leaders and business values are.

"I have seen very messy internal culture leading to the investment returns not being so great," she said.

This week, in a letter to investors, the partners of Odey AM revealed the firm was in "advanced discussions" over rehousing funds and "transferring certain fund management activities and individuals" to other managers.

Five funds have so far been suspended, one of which is also being wound up. Fidelity International has restricted new investment from its Personal Investing and Fidelity Adviser Solutions platforms into LF Odey Opus and LF Brook Continental European, which currently remain unsuspended.

This comes just months after Odey AM delivered the best annual returns in its history, according to data from Bloomberg, proving that financial returns cannot be the sole measure of a successful business.

Lasting legacy of Anne-Marie McConnon

Often when talking about ESG, people like to bring up the G, arguing that we don't discuss it enough. A common rebuttal is that good governance should not be carved off in a separate acronym but should be the base of an investment decision.

A kneejerk reaction of pulling money out of Odey AM and Brook AM isn't a solution - investors in these funds need to be asking questions of themselves and those they entrust their money to about what due diligence was done in the first place and how effectively this was reviewed.

Arguably, a poor corporate culture has led to the likely break-up of one of the UK's best known investment firms in the year following its greatest financial success.

A holistic and effective due diligence process assessing all investment risks - not simply the bottom line - is an essential duty of any manager.

Since writing this Friday Briefing, WisdomTree chair Frank Salerno has lost re-election and Jupiter has revealed it is closing Jupiter Merlin Real Return.

This article was first published on 16 June as part of the Friday Briefing series, which is available exclusively to IW members each week. Sign up here to receive the Friday Briefing to your inbox each week.