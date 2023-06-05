Returning the focus to Woodford investors

Now in June and approaching the fourth anniversary of the suspension of the former Woodford Equity Income fund, the regulator has taken umbrage with the lack of unquestioning praise it seems to have expected to be lavished upon it.



Speaking yesterday (1 June) at an absolute mouthful of an event - the City & Financial FCA Investigations and Enforcement Summit - joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA Therese Chambers took aim at the "self-interested criticism" of legal claims currently representing thousands of investors who feel hard done by - at least, it's heavily implied this is the case.



Chambers said: "I notice that there has been some self-interested criticism about [the settlement], and the suggestion dangled that there could be greater financial settlements if victims join a private litigation fund.



"This promises an unrealistic return."



There's a lot to unpick here.

Lasting legacy of Anne-Marie McConnon

Perhaps the strangest element that strikes me is how pointed and unprovoked the attack is.



It's been around six weeks since the FCA issued its announcement, which some questioned at the time. It was described it as "heavily caveated", lacking "real detail" and, naturally, many said they would continue working for a better deal.



Since this, everyone has remained silent given the lack of any further updates.



There has been no media campaign, no press rounds, no targeted or aggressive statements from the law firms - at least as far as I can see.



But apparently the regulator feels the need to get ahead of the story and go on the offensive before anyone has a chance to cast the first stone.



The main reason for the radio silence out of the legal camps is the lack of information offered by the regulator. We've all been cryptically told to expect some sort of update in July and teased full findings in Q4, but nothing concrete.



As such, no private litigation fund has told investors to reject the deal. There has been no pressure nor analysis as there is no detail to examine.



Given Chambers' focus on the exhaustion of LFS's resources and assertion the deal represents the "best chance" of a positive outcome, it's safe to assume the regulator has at least partly been rattled by the persistent ‘77 pence in the pound' discussion.



We have covered this particular element of the story from both angles, speaking with the FCA and the legal firms.



When the numbers are laid out and a starting point is agreed, neither side disagrees that the additional value from the settlement brings the total returned to investors to be roughly 77.4% of the fund's £3.613bn value as of 3 June 2019.



However, this settlement in and of itself only represents roughly six pence in the pound, a detail which features less in certain communiqué.



The remaining 71 pence has already been returned by LFS distributions since the wind-up began.



As Daniel Kerrigan, senior associate at Harcus Parker, told Investment Week: "What we would like to make clear is that this proposed scheme would only give investors an additional six pence per share, which would still mean our clients have suffered considerable losses.

The Caledonian Ranger

"Our goal, and our duty, has always been to get as much redress for our clients as possible. Our view, in common with the FCA, is that an additional 6p per share does not represent full compensation for investor losses and so we will continue to explore all avenues toward achieving a better outcome for our clients."



While the FCA correctly points out the deal on the table would exhaust LFS's resources and features a voluntary contribution from parent Link Group, many close to the story have expressed to me this raises questions rather than settles them.



On an emotional level, some question whether Link Group really should be allowed to cut and run with limited contribution and no liability. The settlement would exonerate LFS from further action.



On a basis of regulatory competence, some have questioned why LFS is so poorly capitalised.



The authorised corporate director was the biggest in the UK marketplace and it is generally accepted the FCA forced Woodford's hand in appointing them.



How is it that a body responsible for the management of billions of pounds of investor capital had such minimal resources and is not insured to a sufficient degree to protect investors?



At the heart of this story, as always, are the investors, and ultimately it is they who will decide the future.



Over the next few months, they'll eventually get full detail of the settlement agreement and will have their say in a vote on whether they'll accept the deal.



When everything is laid bare, it may well prove to be the best possible deal - if this is the case, I doubt anybody would recommend any course of action but to take it.



If it doesn't seem to be the best option, we'll see where we go.

Let ABBA ring out

I'll end with this: the FCA, the law firms and the investors are all on the same side. They're all seeking the best result for those affected by this case.



I'd suggest they deserve better than adversarial speeches.



NB. Since writing the above, I've spied a blog update from Chambers regarding Woodford. While it doesn't add much to the above, there is one line of particular note:



"If investors vote in favour of the scheme, this won't be the end of the story. LFS is not the only party under investigation. These [investigations] continue and we'll share as much as we can as soon as we can."



It seems we're just getting started.

