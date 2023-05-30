Lasting legacy of Anne-Marie McConnon

Tribute to Anne-Marie McConnon

The investment industry has been sharing heartfelt tributes this week to the “inspirational” Anne-Marie McConnon, who has tragically passed away.

The whole team at Incisive Media and Investment Week was very sad to hear the news, and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.  

Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd commented: "Anne-Marie was a remarkable person who touched the lives of so many people around her as a friend, mentor and role model. Importantly, she used her platform to support others and push for change across the sector.
 
"Anne-Marie had a huge impact on making this industry a better place and helping everyone succeed." 

You can read some of the many tributes to Anne-Marie from across the industry in the article here.

Reflecting on the rest of the week feels tough after that news, and I can only apologise for my crude attempts to navigate the transition.

The Caledonian Ranger

Within markets, nervous chatter around the US debt ceiling has dominated conversation in a will-they-won't-they debate.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has maintained the start of June is still the deadline for when the government's spending pot will likely dry up, but some private forecasters, including Goldman Sachs and Moody's, have estimated a default could come a few days after the 1 June deadline, between 6 and 9 June.

Back in May, Yellen was more direct about the potential consequences, claiming "we will have an economic and financial catastrophe" if the deadline is missed and the US defaults on its debt.

President Joe Biden is in talks to reach a deal with Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the government borrowing limit for two years, so it can keep paying its bills.

Markets are poised to react to any updates, with Fitch Ratings placing the US ‘AAA' credit rating at risk of downgrade as the brinkmanship escalates.

If you want to understand more about what is actually going on and how the debt ceiling works, Roberto Rossignoli, portfolio manager at Moneyfarm, wrote us a handy guide on the next potential crisis.

Let ABBA ring out

Back on home turf, the UK had a bit of good news for once, as the International Monetary Fund declared it no longer considered the UK to be at risk of a recession this year, while UK retail sales were unexpectedly up for April, which sounds positive all round.

But maybe don't hold your breath, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said yesterday he would be willing to put up with a recession if it meant getting inflation under control, which came in higher than expected for April.

This week has pushed gilt yields to levels not seen since the Mini Budget, a phrase I thought I would not have to utter again for a while.

Recession is not so far off the table, and this week we saw Germany become one of the first major economies to enter one. A stark reminder that things are still in a precarious state, even if we're feeling a bit better in the sunshine.

On that, what comes out of the long weekend remains to be seen, but I will leave you to enjoy the bank holiday.

This article was first published on 26 May as part of the Friday Briefing series, which is available exclusively to IW members each week. Sign up here to receive the Friday Briefing to your inbox each week.

