The Caledonian Ranger

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington, editor
James Baxter-Derrington, editor

What do Investment Week features editor Eve Maddock-Jones and governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey have in common? They’re both quite busy at the moment.

It's not a joke, so don't complain. They've just got a lot on.

Governor Bailey has been out and about this week, kicking off with a warning the central bank is probably not done with raising rates thanks to ever-sticky inflation, the risks of which are "skewed significantly to the upside", according to the bank chief.

Let ABBA ring out

One day later, he was in front of the Treasury Select Committee alongside some colleagues, reasserting the headlines across the banking sector from the US to Switzerland were not related to the pivot from QE to QT.

Instead, he argued the "important" move gave the bank "headroom" for future levers it may need to pull and was well flagged in markets, as evidenced by the current state of the yield curve.

Next week, he'll be right back in that same seat alongside further colleagues, defending the recent interest rate rise.

While Bailey was padding around London, Maddock-Jones was in the Scottish capital, taking on the newly created role of Baillie Gifford correspondent. I had no intention of inventing such a role, but here we are.

The pieces began with an in-depth investigation into the private and public holdings, past and present, of possibly the most talked-about trust of late (don't worry, we'll get back to Home REIT next week).

Utilising data from the Association of Investment Companies and Scottish Mortgage itself (that's the trust we're talking about), she explored the listed and unlisted holdings of the vehicle and found the oft-touted ‘no start-ups' rule may not be quite as hard and fast as Baillie Gifford claims.

What's in a name?

It's an excellent piece full of fascinating commentary from a range of analysts, and lifts the lid on the £13bn investment trust.

That very same day we published her insightful conversation with one of Calton Square's latest residents, Sustainable Growth fund manager Katherine Davidson, who joined from Schroders.

The interview explored Davidson's journey through the looking glass, which turned out to be more than she had hoped for, although it took a little time to find her BG sea legs.

No Bloomberg terminals and no daily discussion of performance were two striking changes for the manager, who has found the environment is "much healthier" and encourages long-term thinking.

"To be clear, I do not think Schroders is a short-term place relative to the vast majority of the industry, but we got sent our performance daily," Davidson clarified.

From the sounds of it, this may as well be Greek to Leith's neighbours.

Someone who has spent a little less time in those offices of late is James Anderson, who retired from the industry at the end of April last year.

However, in perhaps the biggest surprise of the week, apparently retirement didn't suit Anderson, who's coming back in an investment role.

Alas, Maddock-Jones will not get automatic rights to that interview, with the former SMT co-manager heading to Lingotto Investment Management, rather than business as usual.

When there, he'll find the chair of the board is ex-chancellor George Osborne.

I said it was surprising.

You can expect a little more news out of Edinburgh soon, but it might come from a different postcode.

This article was first published on 19 May as part of the Friday Briefing series

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington

