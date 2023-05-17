Ignore the noise and follow the signals

Whether it is collapsing banks or the exact form of the impending economic landing, market participants are using any piece of information to cling to the hope that Jay Powell is about to embark on a dramatic ‘Fed pivot' to trigger an extended relief rally.

The reality is that a return to ultra-low rates will not fix our current economic challenges, and if the Federal Reserve really wants to tackle inflation, we may actually be facing a ‘high-for-longer' era.

Earnings degradation

Rather than deliberating on the future of monetary policy, we think global investors should put the macro crystal balls to one side and ignore the noise. Instead, investors need to focus on the signal, and that is clear: We are venturing deeper into an earnings recession cycle.

We believe investors are not yet fully discounting the risks of US earnings deterioration in 2023 and may be too confident of a Fed pivot by mid-2023.

The gangbuster growth of corporate America powered by extraordinary stimulus has stalled. The new investment landscape has gone from a credit excess to a credit squeeze, which will impact profits. The question is: just how deep are we into the earnings downshift?

We warned in 2021 and early 2022 that S&P 500 net margins were unsustainably high (>13%) in the pandemic, and likely to normalise. As of Q3 2022, they had returned to pre-pandemic levels (11.3%), but remain high versus a post-millennium average of 7.75%.

The operating leverage that drove record profit margins during the pandemic is becoming less common and more cost cuts will be needed across the economy. Meanwhile, core inflation and labour strength remain elevated. Multiples have risen sharply off their Autumn 2022 lows and also present downside risk.

Entering the doldrums

We figure the average earnings recession lasts about two years - but we have currently passed just six months of deteriorating earnings. Meanwhile, earning declines are becoming more pronounced. According to Refinitiv, S&P 500 companies surprised to the upside in earnings by 1.6% in Q4 2022, the smallest magnitude in 15 years.

Digging deeper into the data, just over two-thirds of companies have posted beats to earnings estimates - the lowest rate in eight years, despite many companies having sliced estimates.

The lacklustre beat rate, even with a lower hurdle rate, illustrates how stiff the headwinds are getting for US and global companies. We are in the equivalent of an earnings doldrum where inflationary winds meet deleveraging gales.

What will make the picture worse is the coming wave of cost cutting, lay-offs and declining consumer sentiment. Given the economic backdrop, we think the earnings retreat will continue as companies replenish credit and build back buffers. We will need a lot of indicators to return to green before we reach the escape velocity necessary to exit this gravitational downcycle.

Finding the value in value

The good news is that if investors ignore the noise and follow the signal, there is still time to reposition into the sectors that will benefit from current conditions, including healthcare, defensives and staples, and seize opportunities outside of the US, in Europe, the UK and beyond, which are trading at more attractive multiples.

We see opportunities in premium, resilient businesses trading at attractive valuations. Within technology, for example, we like Comcast, which is effectively a broadband utility provider with low volatility of earnings. Oracle is another company that behaves like a consumer staple, with its 95% persistence rate legacy subscription-based business.

In healthcare, we have a position in UK-listed Smith & Nephew, a leading medical technology company across orthopaedics, sports medicine, and advanced wound management, which is benefiting from the post-pandemic normalisation of elective surgeries. We are also getting exposure to financials, but in niche, resilient areas such as specialist insurers, which have persistent earnings through subscription-like services, that have inherently less volatility than banks.

Through the cycle

In industrials, we have exposure through the railroads via Canadian Pacific, which has a natural efficiency advantage over freight. Its oligopoly position gives it pricing power through recessionary weather, and means it is less cyclical than it peers.

In China, we like Baidu, which trades at a large relative discount and has a strong cash balance. It is the AI standard in China for multiple verticals, including a large language model. It also the standard for autonomous driving and has partnerships with major OEMs. We believe its relatively small market cap means is not under the lens of the Chinese government, compared to behemoths such as Alibaba.

Ultimately, our approach is about finding attractively priced companies with strong economic positions and recurring streams of revenue. Importantly, these firms must have resilient earning profiles over the full earnings cycle so they do not contract dramatically due to the severe economic crisis.

We could well witness extreme earnings deceleration in the next stage of this cycle - however, we are confident we have identified the firms that can not only survive but thrive.

