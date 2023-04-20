The Woodford saga is far from over

James Baxter-Derrington
There is no definite timeline for when investors are due to receive their share of the up to £235m, nor any guarantee they will ever see it.
At 23:31 on 19 April, the Financial Conduct Authority sent out a press release detailing the “significant redress” it had negotiated for investors trapped in the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund.

This marked the first sighting of the end of the tunnel for investors who have been unable to withdraw their cash from the fund for 1,417 days and counting.

Those last two words are key.

Sale of Link Fund Solutions to comprise majority of Woodford redress

The amount is carefully caveated across every release from the FCA, Link Group and Link Fund Solutions, with the figure never appearing without "up to".

This is because the figure is tied to several factors that cannot be confirmed for quite some time.

Around £110m to £140m of this figure will come from the sale of Link Fund Solutions and some associated entities to Waystone Group. This deal is not due to complete until October, so investors will have to wait at least six months more to find out just how close to £235m the final figure comes.

The remainder of the redress comes from roughly £50m that is added from the net cash and capital resources of Link Fund Solutions, although this figure is unclear, with the FCA saying approximately £47m, while Link Group says its ACD firm has £52.2m.

'End is in sight' for Woodford investors after 'excruciatingly long wait'

There will also be any proceeds that come from insurance - around £48m - plus anything that arises from the sale of the Luxembourg and Swiss entities that form part of the fund solutions business, but only if this completes prior to the distribution of the scheme.

As part of this deal, Link Group and Link Fund Solutions will only pay out on the basis "there is no admission of liability" for either firm.

This also only matters if at least 75% of creditors by value and 50% of the number of voters accept the scheme.

If enough feel the deal isn't good enough, the punishment is non-existent or they can get a better deal in court, no investor sees a penny of this scheme.

At this moment in time, not one of the five legal claims have issued an update on their plan of action from here.

Only one case, led by RGL Management, has targeted any of the other participants in this long-running story - Hargreaves Lansdown.

We're yet to see any real word from the FCA on the potential for action against the investment platform, which maintained its recommendation of the fund right up until the suspension.

FCA agrees up to £235m Woodford payout as settlement of Link Fund Solutions investigation

The FCA has maintained that "other parties" are still under investigation, but, as it said in October 2022, we may never see the results of this process as the regulator has ruled out making any report public unless it takes enforcement action.

We've also yet to hear a peep from the regulator on Neil Woodford himself and his former firm in relation to the fund's collapse, or the identities of the 14 witnesses the FCA says it has interviewed.

This news brings the first genuine sign this story may be drawing to a close, but with so much left unanswered and so much caveated, I wouldn't bank on a conclusion any time soon.

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington

Acting Editor at Investment Week

