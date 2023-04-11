Waiting for something to break: Q1 reflections

If 2022 was the year of inflation that forced global central banks to hike at the fastest pace in decades, 2023 was the year we expected to feel the economic impacts. The most telegraphed recession in history seemed inevitable; the question was one of timing.

Reflecting on the first quarter of 2023, it has been a rollercoaster as the market narrative has gyrated between bullish and bearish narratives. Despite the stomach-churning rotations, the MSCI AC World index and the S&P 500 end the quarter up 7.4% and 7.5% respectively.

In March, the US Treasury market saw its strongest rally in history and rate volatility surged to its highest level since the Global Financial Crisis (who ever said bonds were boring!) - with two-year yield ending the quarter down 40 basis points.

We started the year on an optimistic note, China re-opening and a mild winter in Europe saw an upswing in activity. This fed into hopes of a ‘no landing' scenario, amid resilient economic data and the disinflation trend picking up pace.

Markets started to price in rate cuts and equity markets rallied in euphoria. It seemed premature, and indeed turned out to be the case, as a hot CPI print in February and resilient labour market data re-tested the bullish narrative.

Markets started re-pricing Fed rate hike expectations higher - further tightening and a higher terminal rate - as ‘sticky' inflation risked becoming embedded.

One week is a long time in financial markets. As Lenin put it: "There are decades where nothing happens and there are weeks where decades happen."

We were waiting for something to break, and the fast pace of rate hikes finally exposed weak links in the economy.

Shockwaves

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and shotgun wedding between UBS and Credit Suisse sent shock waves reverberating across the global economy in March. In just 10 days, market pricing of rate expectations shifted dramatically.

Incidentally, I used that quote just six months ago, during a historic week in the UK's history, with the not so Mini Budget rattling bond and FX markets and creating a crisis in LDI strategies.

Perhaps that was the first tremor in series of shocks to come. Although central banks have stabilised the banking turmoil, by acting quickly and leveraging their post-GFC toolkit - from back-stopping deposits to providing emergency funding - we are not out of the woods yet.

What we do not know is how the turmoil will impact the real economy. We are likely to be in economic limbo until the effects start showing up in the official data, which usually has a significant lag of a few quarters.

This is not 2008 though; banks are better regulated and capitalised. The banking sector stress is, however, likely to force banks to reduce their risk taking to safeguard balance sheets. There is much talk of increased regulation, higher capital and liquidity requirements and rising funding costs.

Banks are a key conduit into the broader economy and tighter lending standards will feed into tighter conditions such as increased funding costs for companies, further adding to earnings pressures. Research suggests that credit tightening can be a drag on growth over time, and the outlook has deteriorated.

Fed walking a tightrope

Liquidity has drained dramatically as central banks reduce their balance sheets and tighten policy.

While quantitative easing did its job of lowering volatility and long-term yields, we are likely now in a regime of tighter conditions, which means we should expect elevated volatility than what we experienced in the past decade. The Fed is walking a tightrope of persistent inflation and financial stability risks.

It has its foot on the brake (rate hikes) and the accelerator (providing liquidity).

Although the recent tightening in credit conditions has done some of the work for them, markets are pricing in cuts in the second half of the year.

History cautions against easing too soon. The tightening in credit conditions has likely expedited a recession, and central banks probably want some dry powder going into a slowdown.

While the Fed, ECB and BOE all hiked rates in March to show their commitment to price stability, they may pause from here and continue to focus on being data dependent. Inflation has not magically disappeared. Rates are likely to be ‘higher for longer', albeit a lower peak.

While equity markets are off to the races, with financial stability risk seemingly ring-fenced, now is not the time to be complacent.

Bear markets typically come in three phases firstly, a rate shock (markets have largely repriced on this), secondly an earnings or growth shock (we have been anticipating this and while earnings have been too optimistic, they are starting to contract) and finally a liquidity shock (we have not had capitulation yet).

With the S&P 500 trading at 18x on a price-earnings basis, equities are not cheap and arguably pricing in too little recession risk.

The equity risk premium has also narrowed, which paints a less attractive risk-reward picture.

However, outside of the US, emerging markets and Japan provide more reasonable valuation cushions. Bond markets have a more bearish view with yield curve continuing to be inverted (difference between two- and ten-year Treasury yields).

Historically, this has been an ominous sign and preceded every recession. While yields are off their highs, bonds still provide a compelling opportunity to lock in income and provide diversification in a slowdown.

2022 is a year many would like to forget, with bonds and stocks falling together.

While the correlation is unstable over time, bouts of volatility and illiquidity are likely to persist.

Diversification, a focus on quality and fundamentals will be important to navigate market gyrations and exploit dislocations. Downside risk management, avoiding the losers, will be as important as backing the winners.

Ritu Vohora is investment specialist, capital markets, at T. Rowe Price