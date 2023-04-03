While I've been ill in bed this week watching clips of Lily Savage and episodes of the Paul O'Grady Show, I've felt a joy tinged with sadness. That show was an after-school bliss for me.



Bizarrely, among the commemorations of his passing, someone said Paul O'Grady "did not have a woke bone in his body".



This would be the drag artist, AIDS campaigner, LGBTQ+ icon and avid anti-austerity activist Paul O'Grady...?



Again, WWPOGD?

Today (31 March) is the annual International Trans Day of Visibility, an event to celebrate trans and non-binary people and raise awareness of the discrimination they face globally, as defined by the LGBT Foundation.



I'll start by addressing the fact that I am speaking about this topic as a cisgender, heterosexual, white woman, so I'm approaching it from the perspective of an ally and someone who relates through hearing other people's experiences.



I also want to address the fact that the discrimination faced by the trans community, and all minorities, were not created by them, so it should not be their total responsibility to fix these issues or educate us on them.



This is the first time Investment Week has celebrated this event and we are fully committed to diversity and inclusion across the investment industry, including, but not limited to, gender, race, class, sexuality and neurodiversity.



A more diverse, inclusive and understanding workspace is not only a friendlier one, but more productive and efficient.

Simultaneous but (mostly) separate

We are all learning how to better support underrepresented groups, and we believe this is best achieved by listening to all.



As Stonewall said in its Trans Day of Visibility post: "When learning about trans and non-binary experiences, it is important to understand the diversity of this community. We can only do this by listening directly to trans and non-binary voices, and by learning about our history."



Elliot Gulliver-Needham looked at what asset managers are doing to support trans employees within its organisations, and Cristian Angeloni spoke to experts about getting trans people into the room for the job interviews themselves.



Alongside highlighting real-world actions that can be taken, both stories also underlined the fact that while we all know a more diverse and inclusive world is better, this reality is still far away. Just getting the data on it is challenging.



Community group LGBT Great said there are minimal figures on the recruitment and retention of trans people in financial services, as well as other sectors.



A report by WTW earlier this month found the collection of data relating to diversity and inclusion remains heavily skewed towards gender and race, while other metrics continue to be ignored.



What we do know is that according to Manny Hothi, chief executive of Trust for London, more than a quarter of a million people in the UK identify with a different gender to the one they were assigned at birth, and many of them are based in London.



At a time when the rights of trans people are under attack, prejudiced and blockaded worldwide, the importance of us taking part in these celebrations is greater than ever.



Again, I ask: WWPOGD?