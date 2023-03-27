What on earth is going on in Scottish Mortgage‽

I had a Friday Briefing fully drafted and ready to submit much earlier today in an attempt to try and give my team a head start to their weekend, but the growing saga of Scottish Mortgage is cause for a rewrite.

Today, ex-director Amar Bhidé announced he had taken his concerns about the trust's director selection process to the FCA.

Revealing this via his LinkedIn account (I really must get one of those...), Bhidé said he was going with receipts as well, having "provided evidentiary back up (the ‘paper trail')" to the FCA and adding he "would be speaking to them shortly".

Simultaneous but (mostly) separate

Bhidé has lifted the curtain to some of the inner workings of one of the most high-profile investment portfolios in the world, an insight SMT probably isn't thrilled us knowing about.

The whirlwind began this time last week, when Bhidé gave an interview to the FT about a boardroom clash, which ultimately saw him leave the trust on Tuesday.

Bhidé said he disagreed with chair Fiona McBain over the process to appoint two new board members. He also criticised McBain's independence, adding in an unflattering review of the goings on with SMT's unlisted assets exposure.

McBain is now stepping down at SMT's next annual meeting, having served as director since 2009 and chair since 2017, along with another long-serving board member. Speculation that this was catalysed by last week's interview has followed, but Baillie Gifford said it was part of a board "refreshment".

While the trust's unlisted assets exposure is not mentioned in Bhidé's LinkedIn post, SMT has not been able to shake off questions, or criticism, around its portfolio of private companies.

On Wednesday, Stifel analysts called out SMT and the Baillie Gifford US Growth trust out over their "poor" levels of disclosure around unlisted holdings.

I spoke to experts last week in the wake of Bhidé's initial comments, and they said the anxieties about how SMT's manages its unlisted assets was something the trust will have to address at some point.

Arguably, the trust has been clear about how it goes about investing in private equity, via shareholder conferences and overall messaging, and I think we've all known for a long time that this is part of what Baillie Gifford does.

But since the Edinburgh-based partnership and SMT are some of the biggest names in the industry, everything they do faces a lot of scrutiny, both internally and externally, and some think that even more needs to be done about how Baillie Gifford approaches its private equity investments.

Don't blame Arm for fleeing the FTSE

It's you SMT; you are the drama.

Back to what I was originally going to lead this Briefing with, and a reminder that Swiss regulators approved Credit Suisse's merger with UBS less than a week ago.

I'll just let that sink in a second...

And I don't know about anyone else, but I now know more about AT1 bonds than I ever thought I'd need to.

Maybe less than Valeria Martinez, who has led the way covering the wipe-out of $17bn of Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds for us this week.

To give you a quick recap, UBS agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse for $3.3bn on Sunday in a deal that was pushed through by regulators.

The trade was widely supported by other central banks, although most sounded some not-so-veiled criticism of the Swiss regulator's decision to write down Credit Suisse's riskiest bonds to zero.

In the asset pecking order, unsecured bondholders traditionally rank above equity holders in the capital structure, but these are slightly different to the more ‘traditional' fixed income options, risker since they can be ‘quickly' converted into equities.

The write-down was in line with post-2008 regulation, and was not the first time this type of rule was implemented, but it's left a sour taste in many people's mouths.

Jim Leaviss, CIO of public fixed income at M&G, said it could result in "the end of that market for the foreseeable future", until appetite for them picks up.

But you can read all that in our coverage from this week (was only meant to recap you after all).

What next week will bring, who knows. But for the gentleman I met this week, who said the Friday Briefings signalled the start of the weekend, take this as your cue to head off now.

