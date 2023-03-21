Advancing gender equality through transparency, technology and leadership

One area that is climbing the agenda is measuring diversity and inclusion, with our latest Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) showing gender equality and other D&I-related data is a growing priority for businesses all over the world.

Transparency and top-down commitments are vital

When it comes to improving gender equality in corporate settings, the first step is disclosure. Companies that collect and disclose gender data gain a more holistic and accurate understanding of how well their policies are working in practice.

The GEI tracks hundreds of companies' gender equality efforts through policy development, representation and transparency.

Parker Review sets ethnic diversity targets for FTSE 350 boards

This year, the number of companies around the world that reported data under the GEI framework increased 11%, which is a positive sign that more companies are devoting the time and effort to audit their progress on gender equality. Transparency and disclosure are important for creating accountability, as well as satisfying investors' growing demand for ESG data.

In addition to recognising the importance of transparency, companies committed to advancing gender equality should be mindful that the tone is set from the top. Companies where women serve on the board are more likely to have higher percentages of women executives, which correlates to better representation throughout the organisation.

Achieving gender equity throughout the talent pipeline

Gender parity in hiring practices is a step in the right direction, and many companies have improved their efforts to recruit women in recent years. However, supporting women's career growth and maintaining equal representation at higher levels of the organisation remains a stubborn challenge for many businesses.

McKinsey's 2022 Women in the Workplace research indicates that for every 100 men who are promoted from entry-level roles to manager positions, only 87 women - and only 82 women of colour - are promoted. This "broken rung" near the bottom of the proverbial career ladder creates even larger gender disparities closer to the top.

The Big Question: 12 female investors on what is the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it?

While women make up 50% of entry-level employees at GEI companies, only 24% of executives and 8% of CEOs are women.

However, the good news is that technology is helping to boost companies' gender equality efforts. As more and more companies are investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning, a growing number are making efforts to embed gender equality into these tools.

Practically speaking, this amounts to avoiding gender bias in the data sets on which AI and ML models are trained. The 2023 GEI found that 32% of member firms assess gender balance in machine learning to prevent algorithms from perpetuating gender biases-a year-over-year increase of seven percentage points.

Listen first, act second

As gender equality and other D&I issues increase in priority across the corporate landscape, businesses are taking action - and the first step is to listen.

To support women in the workplace, managers and business leaders need to find out what policies and resources will help female employees progress in their careers. Implementing an annual engagement survey can act as a starting point to help businesses better understand where action is needed.

Asset managers are failing to measure gender or ethnicity pay gaps

Next, companies that are serious about effecting positive change must establish - and hold themselves accountable to - a timeline for making those changes.

There is a long way to go, but companies that create time-bound action plans to increase representation of women in leadership positions, close the gender pay gap and address other obstacles to gender equality are taking measurable steps in the right direction.

Gender equality is just the beginning

The pressure on companies to make measurable progress on D&I is growing as more organisations adopt policies like NASDAQ's diversity rule. This requires companies listed on the exchange to publicly disclose board-level diversity statistics, as well as have at least one female director and one director who is an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+.

Looking forward, questions of intersectionality will likely become more of a focus. For organisations looking to advance gender equality, measuring - and disclosing - their progress is the first step toward creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace.

Sophia Sung is team leader for governance, PAY, Gender-Equality Index at Bloomberg