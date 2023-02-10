The importance of effectively integrating ESG

The period for comment on the Financial Conduct Authority's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and investment labels proposal has also already come to an end - the finalised rules are set for publication before the second half of the year.

Looking ahead, this year will also likely bring an update to both the EU taxonomy (which is set to include gas and nuclear) and the International Sustainability Standards Board's global framework.

2023 is a watershed moment in many senses, shining a spotlight on the quality and clarity of ESG data and analytics.

Sustainable data - demand and challenges

As regulations place greater emphasis on ESG data and analytics, the onus is increasingly falling on firms to produce accurate and clear reports that enable investors to make well-informed decisions.

UK narrowly avoids recession but 'flatlining' economy raises concerns

Firms, regardless of size and ESG maturity, are now required to meet the industry's expanding data and analytics needs.

And yet, due to the speed with which ESG has proliferated in recent years, there are still fundamental issues surrounding the handling of ESG data.

Market participants seems to be playing catch up with the ballooning sector.

For example, in several asset management companies, there is a lack of talent able to understand, analyse and manage the growing number of datasets and methodologies, transforming the data into meaningful and actionable insights.

When it comes to processes used, there is no standardisation.

A range of reporting methods are currently employed, with the inconsistency in methodology and language used across companies, funds, portfolios, and benchmarks making comparison extremely difficult.

There are also challenges associated with the interpretability and subjectivity of datasets - judgements of several ESG principles and risks are made on a highly intuitive basis.

Without a clear and recommended metric or process, such data is biased and will yield inaccurate results.

The importance of KPI frameworks

ESG key performance indicators (KPIs) - or ratings - play a significant role in a range of activities from liquidity events to the structuring of bonds and IPOs.

The ultimate goal is, of course, to encourage more convergence between different frameworks, and to define ESG risk versus ESG impact.

However, in today's market conditions, the best next step is to go beyond top-level numbers or ratings.

Shell directors sued over 'flawed' climate plan in pioneering shareholder-led legal action

Firms need to ensure they clearly communicate which framework they are employing when collating their datasets and reports, i.e. whether risk is being measured as it relates to the company from an environmental or societal perspective, or a combination of the two.

Investors need to be able to "see their workings" and understand the KPIs that are being captured, as well as the intention behind the data.

By explaining their framework, firms enable investors to reconcile any differences in a meaningful way.

Integrating and transforming data into intellectual property

Producing accurate and timely portfolio performance results is critically important.

But the process is labour- and data-intensive and error-prone, leading to delays and poor-quality results.

With technology that embeds ESG into the entire risk and performance process - through integrated ESG data, intelligent workflows, and connectivity - firms can increase productivity and massively scale while catering to clients' specific needs and quickly delivering performance results to stakeholders.

In today's context of increased regulation around transparency, technology will play an ever-growing role in aggregating, contextualising, and offering additional meaning around datasets.

Market participants who make ESG a valuable part of their investment process have an opportunity to optimise efficiency and control across their investment lifecycles with smart, automated solutions that remove all manual processes and operational risk.

Damian Handzy is managing director analytics at Confluence