Does your fund do what it says on the label?

If an investor were to look at a popular fossil fuel ETF, for example, to gain exposure to a broad selection of energy including coal, one might be shocked to see that some of the top holdings included Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group and Johnson & Johnson.

This is not good in many ways and extremely misleading; a fund branded as fossil fuel is populated with US technology and pharmaceutical names. The worst case is that a retail investor looking for fossil fuel exposure ends up buying a technology and pharmaceutical ETF. ETFs that are mislabelled should be addressed and corrected quickly.

Retail investors should consistently be curious and review the top holdings within their ETFs and funds. Does the investment vehicle do what it says on the label? This is also part of taking a more proactive approach to your investments. We are in volatile times. The often-popular ‘buy and forget' approach of the last ten years, with markets grinding slowly higher wrapped in the warm blanket of low interest rates and supportive cheap money, is no longer valid and unlikely to serve investors well in this new environment.

As part of this proactive approach, it is important to think about concentration risk and diversification. Warren Buffett noted in one of his excellent speeches that diversification shows a lack of conviction.

For purists this may be the case, but for the broader investor community, it makes sense to not have all your eggs in one or two baskets. Continually review the exposure you have to individual companies including the wonderfully popular US mega caps.

Add up the exposure you have to the likes of Apple and Tesla, to name two, then combine the holdings in all your investment vehicles: ISAs, mutual funds, pension funds etc. This does not need to be an exact science; let's say you have 10% of your equity investments in, for example, Apple, you are heavily geared to the upside and downside in the fortunes of that firm. Or to put another way, a profit warning by Apple would have an outsized negative impact on your wealth.

There are ways to deal with the risks of over concentration, including: compensate by ensuring future investments do not double down on your biggest bets and swap out of existing funds into vehicles with a different exposure. This would include UK investors with a heavy concentration to the FTSE 100. Also, do not ignore currency exposure which should always be part of this exercise.

As you review your holdings, also consider your weighting in tracker funds. For the last ten years, the call of the tracker fund has largely outweighed the voice of the actively managed funds. The tracker funds have been better suited to markets moving methodically higher and this has been reflected in much-discussed outperformance versus active funds.

The volatile environment we are now in requires a change of approach and supports a higher exposure to active investing including managed mutual funds, hedge funds and macro strategies. The hedge fund space, with its long / short books, should provide the ability to make money when markets fall. In addition, their macro strategies provide a great way to play the significant macroeconomic moves we are seeing in the markets.

Interestingly, the negativity sometimes seen around hedge funds has started to abate as commentators review some excellent 2022 performance.

Retail investors should also look to reduce their exposure to driverless or tracker funds and get behind the wheel themselves for part of their investments supported ideally by active managers who have experienced more than just a move up in markets. Continuing with the car analogies, this is like investing with a safety belt and your portfolio has many gears. This will involve an increase in fees to pay for the service of active management. Done well, this will benefit the retail investor greatly.

We believe that the sector needs to distance itself from the race to zero in fees. Pay your financial service providers fairly to do their job, which is complex and challenging, and in turn be demanding of returns and the broad service offering. Review and make changes where the performance or service falls short. This is part of being proactive.

We are going to have to work harder than ever for sustained returns in these volatile markets. Exercises and drills like this and efficient investment due diligence, which were perhaps not so necessary in the previous ten years, will pay dividends now and in the future. Remain confident as each day brings new opportunities and investors should look forward to navigating this different environment.

Charles White-Thomson is CEO at Saxo Markets