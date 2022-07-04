Rathbones' Derber: We are in a multidecade transition to the cloud

If the next platform shift follows a similar trajectory, our best guess is that we are only in the first or second inning of a multi-decade transition to the cloud.

Given its ubiquity, you may find it surprising that companies have so far only redirected a small fraction of their IT budgets to the cloud. This offers investors one of the most compelling secular growth opportunities of the next decade.

In 2020, only 6% of the $3.6trn spent globally on IT was spent on the cloud (about $220bn). When comparing that with the growth in US online spending as a percentage of total retail sales, that is about where ecommerce was a decade ago. The rest of 2020's IT spending went towards on-premise equipment, consultants, IT staff, software, communications and devices. The pandemic has accelerated the transition to the cloud as companies worldwide, making a virtue out of necessity, have started to experience the advantages of remote hosting services. According to 451 Research Group, 90% of companies have now moved some operations to the cloud. But a lot more of them remain on-premise.

Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, expects companies to double their spending on IT as a percentage of GDP from around 5% today to 10% over the next 10 years. While Nadella may have a pro-cloud bias, we certainly think companies will increasingly be convinced of the benefits of allocating more of their overall IT budgets to cloud computing, for the reasons outlined above. As companies around the world join an arms race to compete in the digital era, we see annual spending on cloud services growing nearly five times by 2030 to $1.3trn, although some forecasters put this as high as $1.6trn.

We think cloud services can sustain similar levels of long-term growth to US ecommerce sales, which grew at an average 16% annual rate between 2010 and 2020.

So where will all that extra spending come from? Most of the increase in spending on cloud computing will be at the expense of on-premise hardware, software and staff. This comes in the context of a long-term trend of an increasing proportion of global economic activity being driven by digital technology. If Nadella's prediction is right that IT spending will double as a percentage of GDP, then these forecasts could prove to be too conservative. Growth rates will vary by region. China, for instance, has significantly lagged the US in cloud penetration, spending half as much of its GDP on cloud computing.

Barriers to cloud adoption

While many companies starting from scratch will make the calculation that moving straight to the public cloud makes financial and strategic sense, long-established companies that have invested heavily in on-premise systems face a harder choice. The cost of shifting into the cloud can be exorbitant, and take a long time to recoup.

US investment platform provider Charles Schwab, for instance, said that moving to the cloud would not improve its profit margins in the near term. But other large and IT-intensive firms like CME, the US derivatives exchange, have decided to make the shift. There could also be a future cost to pay for staying on premise. The danger is that incumbents with on-premise systems could suffer a competitive disadvantage against new entrants, who can provide a more flexible service offering the latest technologies.

Companies can also be reluctant to shift to the cloud because they are worried about data security or falling foul of local data rules around storage. There is also confusion around pricing models for the cloud and a shortage of expertise in managing the transition. We acknowledge that on-premise systems will remain entrenched perhaps for decades to come due to the expense in shifting to the cloud, the limitations of one-size-fits-all cloud solutions and/or security concerns.

Both systems can co-exist, but our analysis points to the majority of incremental spending on IT likely flowing into the cloud. Our forecasts that spending on the cloud will more than triple by 2030 would still leave 70% of IT spending on premise.

In the cloud or under a cloud?

Cloud transformation is enormously beneficial for society, driving productivity gains and higher GDP growth as access to cheap software tools that lower the barriers to starting a new business stimulates entrepreneurial activity.

Put simply, because cloud software has lower upfront costs and is easier to deploy, businesses are consuming a lot more of it. Indeed, the arrival of cloud software tools like Shopify appears to be one factor driving a sharp pick-up in new businesses in the US.

From an investment perspective, any company across the whole supply chain that is involved in selling the ‘picks and shovels' needed for building the cloud is going to benefit - from the chip makers like Nvidia to the cloud software providers, infrastructure providers and consultants advising companies through this transition.

On the other hand, the cloud could also pose a risk to legacy infrastructure providers like HP, Dell, Cisco, Oracle, and IBM, although these companies are striving to reengineer their business models for the cloud era. We also think the cloud is likely to lead to a reduction in low-skilled jobs, for example in call centres, data entry and office administration roles. But on the plus side, these workers may be redeployed to more rewarding tasks.

Ben Derber is an equity analyst at Rathbones