Queen's Jubilee: Long-standing investments in long-standing trusts

As the UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, Investment Week spoke to managers of investment trusts that have been around since the beginning of her reign about their most long-standing investment.





Figures from the Association of Investment Companies showed 36 investment companies with assets worth £63bn (as of 1 February) have been around for at least 70 years.





Here are some of the stocks that have also stood the test of time for these managers, with some dating back to 1889.