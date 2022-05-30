Queen's Jubilee: Long-standing investments in long-standing trusts

Guy Anderson, portfolio manager of the Mercantile Investment Trust
“The composition of the UK market has altered drastically over the years, moving from an ‘old economy’ market to one that is made up of ‘new economy’ names – innovative, high quality and capital-light businesses. Our active investment process allows us to seek out such high-quality companies, even in tougher periods, which have the capacity to grow despite the macro environment.
“Nevertheless, one stock which has stood the test of time is VP, a specialist equipment rental group which has over 60 years of trading history. Despite various economic shocks over the years, VP has continued to meet our investment requirements and has remained a holding for over 20 years.
“While this specialist equipment rental group operates in a number of markets, across mostly construction and infrastructure, the firm’s management team have consistently concentrated on establishing market leadership in specialist niches, which has helped the business to provide a high return to investors.”