Editor's letter: Why intersectionality matters

It is always a privilege to share a room with so many talented individuals, and even more of a privilege to serve as a judge and read so many inspirational applications.

For the first time this year, we also asked nominees to include testimonials from a senior colleague at their firm, or from somebody who has benefitted from their help, to demonstrate the impact they have made at their respective companies.

This added a new layer of poignancy to reading the entries, and served as a reminder of how important it is to support colleagues - both senior and junior - in order to achieve greatness.

Readers can find out more about our awards and winners on pages 10-11 of this week's magazine.

Of course, the ultimate goal of initiatives such as the Women in Investment Awards is not to place women on a pedestal, or indeed to detract from their career achievements by focusing solely on the fact they are women, but to strive for workplace equality.

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

A great example of this is the Diversity Project's new targets for the next five years.

These span across ethnic, socioeconomic, and gender diversity.

Within the latter, the targets are as follows: 20% female fund managers with targets adopted by individual member firms; gender pay gaps reduced by one third from their 2019 figures; 50:50 male:female graduate and school leaver recruitment; and equal take up of stocks and shares ISAs by female and male customers.

These targets focus on equality rather than women specifically, contrary to some archaic bouts of anger occasionally heard within the industry (readers can find out more about the Diversity Project's new targets on page 16).

And, seeing as it was International Men's Day earlier this month, it is prudent to point out some of the difficulties that men in the asset management industry and beyond currently face.

According to research published last week by Now: Pensions and The Diversity Project, there are numerous barriers in place for men in the workplace when it comes to parental leave.

Just half of fathers surveyed took paternity leave of more than three weeks, while only 5% took more than 26 weeks off, with one in five fathers feeling that taking extended parental leave would be negatively viewed by their employer.

Meanwhile, according to the Office for National Statistics, male deaths by suicide were three times higher than those of women in 2020 and numerous studies show homelessness is much more likely among males.

One of the reasons for this is men often feel less able to talk about their mental health - which is a huge gender-biased social taboo that must be broken.

Anybody who attended our Women in Investment Awards last week will have noted the number of remarkable men in the room as well as women - those who are mentors, advocates, allies and who have written glowing testimonials for their female colleagues - and true diversity advocates will grasp the concept of intersectionality and offer the same support to their male colleagues.

This is what our awards, and all diversity-led initiatives across the industry, should be about.