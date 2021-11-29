Editor's letter: Why intersectionality matters

True diversity advocates will grasp the concept

Lauren Mason
clock • 3 min read
Lauren Mason, Investment Week editor
Image:

Lauren Mason, Investment Week editor

Last Thursday (25 November), Investment Week held its annual Women in Investment Awards at The Brewery in London.

It is always a privilege to share a room with so many talented individuals, and even more of a privilege to serve as a judge and read so many inspirational applications.

For the first time this year, we also asked nominees to include testimonials from a senior colleague at their firm, or from somebody who has benefitted from their help, to demonstrate the impact they have made at their respective companies. 

This added a new layer of poignancy to reading the entries, and served as a reminder of how important it is to support colleagues - both senior and junior - in order to achieve greatness. 

Readers can find out more about our awards and winners on pages 10-11 of this week's magazine.

Of course, the ultimate goal of initiatives such as the Women in Investment Awards is not to place women on a pedestal, or indeed to detract from their career achievements by focusing solely on the fact they are women, but to strive for workplace equality.

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

A great example of this is the Diversity Project's new targets for the next five years.

These span across ethnic, socioeconomic, and gender diversity. 

Within the latter, the targets are as follows: 20% female fund managers with targets adopted by individual member firms; gender pay gaps reduced by one third from their 2019 figures; 50:50 male:female graduate and school leaver recruitment; and equal take up of stocks and shares ISAs by female and male customers.

These targets focus on equality rather than women specifically, contrary to some archaic bouts of anger occasionally heard within the industry (readers can find out more about the Diversity Project's new targets on page 16). 

And, seeing as it was International Men's Day earlier this month, it is prudent to point out some of the difficulties that men in the asset management industry and beyond currently face. 

According to research published last week by Now: Pensions and The Diversity Project, there are numerous barriers in place for men in the workplace when it comes to parental leave. 

Just half of fathers surveyed took paternity leave of more than three weeks, while only 5% took more than 26 weeks off, with one in five fathers feeling that taking extended parental leave would be negatively viewed by their employer.

Meanwhile, according to the Office for National Statistics, male deaths by suicide were three times higher than those of women in 2020 and numerous studies show homelessness is much more likely among males.

One of the reasons for this is men often feel less able to talk about their mental health - which is a huge gender-biased social taboo that must be broken.

Anybody who attended our Women in Investment Awards last week will have noted the number of remarkable men in the room as well as women - those who are mentors, advocates, allies and who have written glowing testimonials for their female colleagues - and true diversity advocates will grasp the concept of intersectionality and offer the same support to their male colleagues.

This is what our awards, and all diversity-led initiatives across the industry, should be about.

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

Hambro Perks launches London's first London SPAC following rule change - reports

Editor's letter: Changing of the guard

More on Diversity

Dimple Mistry and Sachin Bhatia
Diversity

Diversity Project sets out three new targets for next five years

Hundreds committed to project

Dimple Mistry and Sachin Bhatia
clock 29 November 2021 • 4 min read
The glamorous night took place at the Brewery in London
Diversity

Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

Celebrating great women

Investment Week
clock 26 November 2021 • 1 min read
Some of the night's winners
Industry

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

Congratulations to all the winners

Katrina Lloyd
clock 26 November 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

The bull case for uranium

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

FCA pours £5m into laptops in bid to ramp up hybrid working

26 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Gresham House Strategic's NAV overstated since 30 July

24 November 2021 • 2 min read
06

River and Mercantile proposes £180m payout for shareholders after Schroders sale

24 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 