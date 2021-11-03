Pandemic has caused perfect storm for medtech

The pandemic itself has created an acute need for complex products with demanding levels of precision on a scale previously unknown - from antigen tests to monitoring equipment such as pulse oximeters, to contact-tracing apps and even ambitious spatial detection devices. Demand is considerable in both the consumer and B2B markets.

If the pandemic pushed many consumers to take a greater interest in their health, the buoyant state of medical technology itself was well positioned to receive them. Wearables such as smartwatches and fitness trackers with increasingly sophisticated health markers existed before the pandemic, but that market has ridden the health awareness wave unleashed by Covid.

Not surprisingly, the medtech sector is an attractive one for investors. It is, however, also a risky one, and prospective investors would do well to approach it with an appropriate level of caution. Aside from supply chain issues and well-meaning businesses simply struggling under the weight of demand, there is a very real risk of fraud in any sector where money is pouring in.

Whether the fraud was a naked attempt to deceive an investor from the outset, or the net result of a snowballing white lie, both the outcome and the remedy for the investor can be the same: the prospective total loss of an investment, and expensive tour through the courts.

For a prospective investor, it is important to keep in mind that any cure which can be achieved by legal action is likely to be less than optimal, rendering prevention all the more important.

Prevention is, of course, thorough due diligence before buying in.

While a fraud in this sector could conceivably have nothing to do with the technology itself (and could, for example, spring from accounting practices or the status of valuable contracts), recent notorious examples in the mainstream press have shown that companies into which millions or even billions have been invested may prove worthless if the technology cannot do what it is supposed to do. As well as covering all the usual bases, then, due diligence should stretch to seeing, evaluating and understanding the technology itself.

Those same recent examples illustrate the danger of the perceived wisdom of crowds: the existence of other respected investors is not necessarily a hallmark of fitness or quality.

In addition to performing due diligence, the prospective investor will want appropriate warranties which are phrased specifically enough to capture the performance of the technology itself. It is through the power of a contractual warranty that an investor can sidestep the usual principle of caveat emptor and bring a claim against the party giving the warranty. In the absence of fraud, warranties are crucial because the investor will usually agree at the point of investing that it has not relied on any pre-contractual representations.

Any product demonstrations or alluring promises made before contractual execution are therefore unlikely to be something the new investor can hang its hat on. A key drawback to warranty claims is that the investor must usually content itself with claiming for damages against the party making the untrue promise, and those damages are likely to be limited to the difference between the value of the business as promised (which is probably what was paid for it) and the actual value of the business.

Where there has been fraud, the investor's options are broader, and can sometimes include unwinding the whole transaction. However, the courts are slow to find that there has been fraud, and won't without good evidence. Prospective investors would therefore be wise to document pre-contractual representations - whether that's by making a diary note of who said what to whom, where and when, or taking a photo or video of a technical demonstration. Records such as these will withstand far greater scrutiny under cross-examination than an investor's memory.

The key drawback with either a simple breach of warranty or a fraudulent misrepresentation claim is, however, that they are only as good as the defendant is for the money. As is particularly likely in cases of fraud, if the business has collapsed and liquidators have been appointed, then the defrauded investor will be looking at recovering pennies on the pound. While it is not likely to be a perfect solution, and will almost certainly come with a time limit, investors should consider the use of deferred consideration or an escrow account, which may offer some protection.

Sam Roberts is a partner at law firm Cooke, Young and Keidan