Editor's letter: The great new hope

Government's roadmap

Lauren Mason
clock • 3 min read
Editor's letter: The great new hope

Over the past week, the big news for the asset management industry has been the release of Greening Finance: A Roadmap to Sustainable Investing – HM Treasury’s roadmap for implementing the new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements.

Standardised sustainability reporting has long been called for by investors, with the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) making serious waves across the asset management industry when it came into force in March this year. According to data from Morningstar, more than one in five European funds already meet Article 8 or Article 9 requirements at 18% and 3.6% respectively, with Europe's ESG and sustainable fund market estimated to be worth up to €2.5trn.

Top ten takeaways from Greening Finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing

There is arguably more to this than meets the eye, however. In a recent interview, Ashley Hamilton, head of responsible investing at Royal London Asset Management, told Investment Week the regulation is "vague and unclear", and that investment managers "have a lot of discretion on how to apply it" - particularly when it comes to Article 8 funds. According to SFDR requirements, Article 8 funds must have "among other characteristics, environmental or social characteristics".

Even Article 9 funds, which are darker green than their Article 8 counterparts, should still be scrutinised, according to Tribe Impact Capital's chief impact officer Amy Clarke, who pointed out it does not necessarily mean the fund is materially contributing to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals framework, for example. 

"My slight concern with SFDR is that other wealth managers might take this at face value and say, ‘that is good enough'. But it is not necessarily," she warned. "SFDR does help in terms of due diligence, but you really need to understand the managers, the process, the philosophy, and the performance before you make a decision."

Now that SDR is also being rolled out for UK funds, most of which have already put SFDR in place, there is a widely held view that increased disclosure rules will only contribute towards reducing greenwashing - particularly given the roadmap extends to a UK-registered and UK-listed company level. As Laura Houet, partner at law firm CMS, said on this week's front page: "Any momentum behind consistent corporate reporting to feed downstream disclosure is going to be very welcome."

Another feature of the roadmap that has been positively received is mention of the UK Taxonomy which, while it has not yet been produced, has been described as drawing on the "EU approach which the UK helped design", given the six environmental objectives are the same as the EU Taxonomy. 

London Stock Exchange becomes first bourse to issue SSE-based climate guidance

"The advantage in the UK is that the FCA will be consulting on the screening criteria for the first two objectives early in 2022, after they are already in place in the EU," Mikkel Bates, regulatory manager at FE fundinfo, told Investment Week

However, there is always a risk that, ironically, increased reporting requirements will give disingenuous asset managers more places to hide. 

"Asset owners and investors should remain vigilant," JB Beckett, member and ambassador of the Transparency Task Force, said. "Compliance and regulation typically does not drive cultural change.Yet in a world of TikTok investing and crypto, going green is the great new hope for selling the ageing mutual fund brand. 

"The role of professional fund investors engaging with these requirements cannot be stated enough."

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

Autumn Budget 2021: Sunak introduces new fiscal rules as OBR revises growth forecast

Apollo hires head of ESG credit from Goldman Sachs

More on ESG

the fund range will now include the word "ACT" in the official fund name
ESG

AXA IM rebrands ESG funds to simplify sustainable range

Investors and reguators calling for increased transparency on ESG

Alex Rolandi
clock 28 October 2021 • 1 min read
Asset managers mentioned C02 emissions in 33% of their ESG-related publications this year
ESG

A quarter of world's biggest asset managers investing with net zero in mind

Research by NN Investment Partners

Alex Rolandi
clock 28 October 2021 • 1 min read
18 nuclear fusion companies have received $1.8bn in private funding
Markets

Nuclear fusion private sector investment accelerates - reports

50% of fusion companies were founded in the last five years, a study has found

Georgie Lee
clock 28 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
03

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

22 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Apollo hires head of ESG credit from Goldman Sachs

26 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Autumn Budget 2021: Faster growth gives Sunak £30bn to invest in public spending - reports

27 October 2021 • 3 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 