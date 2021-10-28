Editor's letter: The great new hope

Standardised sustainability reporting has long been called for by investors, with the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) making serious waves across the asset management industry when it came into force in March this year. According to data from Morningstar, more than one in five European funds already meet Article 8 or Article 9 requirements at 18% and 3.6% respectively, with Europe's ESG and sustainable fund market estimated to be worth up to €2.5trn.

There is arguably more to this than meets the eye, however. In a recent interview, Ashley Hamilton, head of responsible investing at Royal London Asset Management, told Investment Week the regulation is "vague and unclear", and that investment managers "have a lot of discretion on how to apply it" - particularly when it comes to Article 8 funds. According to SFDR requirements, Article 8 funds must have "among other characteristics, environmental or social characteristics".

Even Article 9 funds, which are darker green than their Article 8 counterparts, should still be scrutinised, according to Tribe Impact Capital's chief impact officer Amy Clarke, who pointed out it does not necessarily mean the fund is materially contributing to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals framework, for example.

"My slight concern with SFDR is that other wealth managers might take this at face value and say, ‘that is good enough'. But it is not necessarily," she warned. "SFDR does help in terms of due diligence, but you really need to understand the managers, the process, the philosophy, and the performance before you make a decision."

Now that SDR is also being rolled out for UK funds, most of which have already put SFDR in place, there is a widely held view that increased disclosure rules will only contribute towards reducing greenwashing - particularly given the roadmap extends to a UK-registered and UK-listed company level. As Laura Houet, partner at law firm CMS, said on this week's front page: "Any momentum behind consistent corporate reporting to feed downstream disclosure is going to be very welcome."

Another feature of the roadmap that has been positively received is mention of the UK Taxonomy which, while it has not yet been produced, has been described as drawing on the "EU approach which the UK helped design", given the six environmental objectives are the same as the EU Taxonomy.

"The advantage in the UK is that the FCA will be consulting on the screening criteria for the first two objectives early in 2022, after they are already in place in the EU," Mikkel Bates, regulatory manager at FE fundinfo, told Investment Week.

However, there is always a risk that, ironically, increased reporting requirements will give disingenuous asset managers more places to hide.

"Asset owners and investors should remain vigilant," JB Beckett, member and ambassador of the Transparency Task Force, said. "Compliance and regulation typically does not drive cultural change.Yet in a world of TikTok investing and crypto, going green is the great new hope for selling the ageing mutual fund brand.

"The role of professional fund investors engaging with these requirements cannot be stated enough."