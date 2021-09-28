Editor's letter: Celebrating inclusion

Now in its ninth year, the campaign for 2021 is #UnitedForInclusion, which founding firm Inclusive Employers hopes will create a platform for firms to work together to become "a force for change and action".

"By working together we can be most effective in our response to these challenges," the organisation said.

"We will have open conversations. They may be challenging and uncomfortable, but they will drive change and inspire action."

Advocates for inclusion and diversity often express the importance of open discussion and storytelling - with The Diversity Project's wonderful new campaign ‘A fish out of water' serving as a case in point (readers can turn to page 19 to find out more). The issue, as Inclusive Employers alluded to, is that people can feel uncomfortable raising it as a topic of discussion. This can become particularly challenging for members of the asset management community who fall under a category recently - and harmfully - dubbed ‘stale, pale and male'.

The industry is waking up to the inherently positive business case of including people from all backgrounds. But if members who do not fall under the stereotypically ‘diverse' umbrella are made to feel uncomfortable for expressing their opinions, things will not change.

This is why I took great joy in reading page 18 of this week's magazine, which was penned by Steve Butler, CEO of Punter Southall Aspire.

Butler, who recently published a book celebrating the achievements of The Diversity Project, wrote that he is "a white middle-aged man" and therefore "not an obvious champion for diversity and inclusion".

He told Investment Week: "The question I ask myself is this: would I have got where I am today if I had been either black, female or living with a disability, or perhaps all three? The answer is obvious."

But in the same way that a self-penned white middle-class man can show understanding towards certain marginalised groups, there needs to be a broader understanding from everybody - regardless of their background or intersectionality - that everybody is diverse in their own right and have their own stories to tell. If only we would just listen.

This is what inclusion means to me, and why it is important that it is looked at in its own right as opposed to simply the ‘I' in D&I.

Every member of the industry needs to feel able to bring their whole selves to work, regardless of their race, gender, sexuality, neurodiversity, physical abilities, life experiences or socioeconomic backgrounds. Inclusion is about compassion and understanding, and the danger of lumping ‘D&I' together as an acronym means it can become an HR box-ticking exercise which loses its meaning.

In the same way the ‘ESG' acronym can run the risk of becoming a blanket marketing tool that loses its meaning, the same could happen within the campaign for diversity and inclusion.

We can tackle the inclusionary equivalent of ‘greenwashing' together, if we stop deciding who is worthy of sharing their experiences and eat our own cooking.