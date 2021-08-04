Ravenscroft’s top fund picks for H2 2021

1. Polar Capital UK Value Opportunities



“In a world of stretched valuations, asset allocators have already beefed up their exposure to the ‘value oriented’ UK equity market.

The Polar Capital UK Value Opportunities fund should continue to do well as the domestic economy recovers and the fund benefits from an approximately 70% exposure to small- and mid-cap companies. There has been a growing trend of corporate takeovers and we respect the talented duo of managers who have been in place for over four years.”

The £1.6bn AUM fund has returned 43.4% and 17.25% over one and three years respectively, according to FE fundinfo. Peers in the IA UK All Companies sector have averaged 33.3% and 14.6% over the same periods respectively.