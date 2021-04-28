100 Days of Biden: What impact has his Presidency had on the markets?

Bold action in the face of crisis

Six investment experts give their verdict on Joe Biden's 100 days in office and how his Presidency has affected the markets so far.
Hussain azhar rlam 2021 roi 1 580x358
Azhar Hussain, head of global credit at Royal London Asset Management
The new President was elected with low expectations of what he would be able to achieve. The residency was contested and the Senate looked like it was going to stay Republican.  

Within days we had positive news on the vaccine front and by January everything changed, with the Georgia Senate run-off going Democrat and the failed coup attempt emboldening the presidency.

What we have seen since then has been the most radical presidency for decades. It seems that the mild mannered Vice President of the Obama years has learnt lessons from that period of relative inaction.

We have seen a stimulus bill which reduces inequalities and is regressive. Corporate tax reform allied with an Infrastructure bill is being mooted that could be transformative and the vaccine rollout has been aggressive with more than 200 million doses given. All of this means that US is likely to grow much quicker than anticipated.

So far, the Presidency has met the unique challenges that the US economy faces and sets a bar which the rest of the world is unlikely to meet. 

Globally, markets are the better for this action and it is another reminder that global markets are still very much anchored around the US.  
Intelligente lucio reyl 2021 roi 1 580x358
Lucio Intelligente, CIO at REYL Overseas
For such a far-reaching programme, the Biden administration is proposing various corporate tax changes that could deliver an estimated $2trn over the next decade. 

Such increases to both corporate and individual tax would unwind much of the tax reform in 2017. 

It is estimated that this reform could reduce S&P 500 earnings by between 6% and 8% from current 2022 estimates, although the real damage is likely to be to the long-term competitive position of major companies if other countries maintain significant differentials in rates. 

President Biden has recently expressed some flexibility on the corporate tax rate and said that he is willing to compromise on elements of the infrastructure plan after meeting a group of bipartisan lawyers. 

It is possible that further negotiations could yet yield a sensible compromise, meaning that an amended infrastructure package could actually contribute towards supporting the impressive ongoing economic expansion.
Jeremy richardson rbc gam 580x358
Jeremy Richardson, senior portfolio manager at RBC Global Asset Management
Political capital is always greatest just after elections so it is no surprise that we are seeing significant policy announcements as the new administration takes advantage of its slender Senate majority. Compromises may yet be needed so visibility is greatest where there is consensus. 

Three areas stand out: climate action, revisiting the contract between society and big business, and self-sufficiency in key commodities and technologies. Each implies a more interventionist approach that could reset current industry structures. 

For the equity market overall though, the debate remains what a re-invigorated fiscal policy agenda means for monetary policy normalisation and interest rates. 
Dudle pascal vontobel 2021 2 roi 1 580x358
Pascal Dudle, head of impact investing team at Vontobel Asset Management 
The new President has set his priorities around fighting the pandemic and getting some of his most ambitious projects off the ground. 

The American Jobs Plan proposes a huge infrastructure-spending bill, underscoring the Biden administration's commitment to pursue a transition to a low-carbon economy and improve the overall infrastructure quality after decades of disinvestment in critical areas. 

Biden's plan goes beyond addressing old infrastructure: the plan intends to offer inclusive growth and social equity to disadvantaged communities by creating new jobs and investing in new technologies and education. The spending will take place over an eight-year period, which could support strong GDP growth for several years. 

Biden's ultimate goal is to ensure that the US remains a global economic leader for decades to come. To take advantage of the arising opportunities, investors need to take a broader scope than the obvious wind and solar solutions.

The plan is ambitious and offers attractive opportunities for investors in areas such as clean energy infrastructure, resource efficient industries, low emission transportation, building technologies and clean water. 
Zeuner joerg union investment 2021 roi 1 580x358
Dr Jörg Zeuner, chief economist and head of research & investment strategy at Union Investment
President Biden is on track with the implementation of his ambitious political agenda "Build Back Better". His determination is clearly visible in the enormous stimulus packages. 

The American Rescue Plan aims at providing people with money, stimulating demand, whereas the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan are targeted at America's future growth potential by investing – for instance, in renewable energy and modern infrastructure.

Biden has a very limited window of opportunity before House members will begin running for re-election in the 2022 mid-term elections. We expect the American Jobs Plan to be passed by summer and the American Family Plan by autumn.

Market participants seem to like the investments more than they dislike tax hikes. "Build Back Better" offers stock market opportunities, especially in sustainable infrastructure, green energy, electro-mobility and healthcare.

The risks for the stock markets include the scaling back of the infrastructure plans and the cutting short of the prolongation of tax credits for renewable energies. The envisaged increase in corporate taxes is likely to be on a manageable scale and will account for about 3% to 4% of profits for the US S&P 500 stock market index by 2022.
Puhan tatjana tobam 2020 580x358
Tatjana Puhan, managing director and deputy CIO at TOBAM
The impact of the fiscal stimulus packages introduced by the Biden Administration will clearly be much more effective as Americans begin to re-normalise life. 

To that end, ensuring the vaccination programme advances smoothly is critically important, as this will determine what happens in the coming months with the US economy. A quicker return to normal for the US from the misery of the past 12 months will also mean the US dollar remains strong.

Outside of Covid, the renewed focus on sustainability is clearly a major feature of Biden’s government. Ambitious plans to reduce CO2 emissions will have a positive impact on certain companies and sectors – those related to electric vehicles is an obvious example – and will punish others through the introduction of new laws. 

This said, how much sense it makes to build an investment strategy around this remains an open question.

Longer-term, higher inflation and the need to keep interest rates low is an important consideration. This could become a real issue – and an area where Biden will have to show his qualities.
