100 Days of Biden: What impact has his Presidency had on the markets?

Azhar Hussain, head of global credit at Royal London Asset Management

The new President was elected with low expectations of what he would be able to achieve. The residency was contested and the Senate looked like it was going to stay Republican.





Within days we had positive news on the vaccine front and by January everything changed, with the Georgia Senate run-off going Democrat and the failed coup attempt emboldening the presidency.





What we have seen since then has been the most radical presidency for decades. It seems that the mild mannered Vice President of the Obama years has learnt lessons from that period of relative inaction.





We have seen a stimulus bill which reduces inequalities and is regressive. Corporate tax reform allied with an Infrastructure bill is being mooted that could be transformative and the vaccine rollout has been aggressive with more than 200 million doses given. All of this means that US is likely to grow much quicker than anticipated.





So far, the Presidency has met the unique challenges that the US economy faces and sets a bar which the rest of the world is unlikely to meet.



