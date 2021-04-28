100 Days of Biden: What impact has his Presidency had on the markets?

Friday marks 100 days since Joe Biden took office, and almost immediately he sat down to work on rebuilding the US economy.
With the country still reeling from the pandemic and the Capitol riots by a violent mob just weeks earlier, it was clear the new President had his work cut out.
However, he sprung into action and unveiled measures to stimulate the economy and encourage greater action on climate change.
How has he done since? Six investment experts give their verdict on his first 100 days in office and how his Presidency has affected the markets so far.