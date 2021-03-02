From zeroes to heroes? How banks hold the key to rescuing the economy and pushing the ESG agenda

The irony is not lost on us that banks were the undisputed villains of the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-09 and using pro ESG rhetoric around such institutions could raise a few eyebrows.

However, as ESG considerations from asset owners and policymakers grow, it seems a natural consequence of this would be for greater emphasis to be placed on ESG within banking regulation. Especially given these financial institutions are the main conduits of credit into the economy and a key lever that policymakers can use to influence sustainability policies.

Similarly, following a decade of reform, the banks that entered this latest recession are not the same banks that entered the last - and they ultimately hold the key to rescuing the economy, and their villainous history offers investors a chance to be part of that journey while also helping to push the ESG agenda.

But how?

While the growing importance of sustainability in public policy creates financial risks for many enterprises, in theory this is dwarfed by the opportunity set - particularly for banks, which could be seen as the primary policymaker instrument for influencing the transition to a more sustainable world.

Analyst survey: Almost a quarter of all companies to be carbon neutral by 2030

And tracks are being made. For example, the European Banking Authority is assessing whether the banking regulatory framework could include ESG.

Outside of this, towards the end of last year, the European Central Bank (ECB) published a guide for banks on climate-related and environmental risks and what the supervisory expectations are for them to manage and disclose such risks.

The ECB has also asked banks to carry out a self-assessment of this guide and draw-up an action plan in light of these expectations in early 2021, on which they will then follow up in 2022 with a supervisory review. From 2022, they will also target climate-related risks within the bi-annual supervisory stress testing exercises.

Banks that fail in developing their ESG credentials, whether that be improving asset risk, increasing disclosures or failing to include ESG appropriately in their risk management, will likely be punished by the regulator through stress testing, SREP processes and increased capital requirements.

Capitalising on the banking sectors ESG journey

So why banks specifically? We believe bank-subordinated debt such as CoCos (or AT1s, as they are also known) are in a bit of a sweet spot and will be one of only a handful of asset classes to offer yields above 3% this year.

Primarily driven by the rise in negative yielding debt (mostly European & Japan government bonds) to around $17trn, driving investors to seek out alternative sources of yield.

However, taking a fully integrated ESG approach when gaining an exposure is essential, and, in our opinion, for those investor who are ahead of the market in understanding where banks are with their ESG strategies versus the regulatory requirements and policy direction, these are the investors who will truly reap the rewards.

ShareAction report: Asset managers to face more scrutiny on ESG issues

We also see the approach the regulator is taking towards banks in using them as a conduit for sustainability policy as a huge opportunity for the sector. Historically, banks have been viewed as having questionable ESG credentials, but we see this as backward-looking stance.

Looking forward a number of factors suggest that the sector will not only lead in terms of disclosures and ESG credentials, but banks will increasingly be viewed as transition champions that can have influence over financial flows.

As such, we see the sector as well placed for active ESG investors and to be beneficiaries of the flows into sustainability strategies and financing.