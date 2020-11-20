Return of the sleeping giants: Which unloved stocks are fighting back from the pandemic?

Dan Harlow, manager of the AXA Framlington UK Smaller Companies fund
The old adage of not letting a crisis go to waste holds true for some of the best of the country's retailers.
In surely the most challenging year the consumer sector has ever faced, there might be some silver linings that will help well invested survivors enjoy a more prosperous future.
DFS Furniture is a case in point. The company's online platform, coupled with its own fulfilment capability, is helping the business drive market share gains.
This position is also being enhanced by the fact that weaker peers such as Harveys, Lombok and Oak Furniture Land have either ceased to trade or have closed much of their estate.
DFS, which along with its Sofology brand enjoys 30% market share, also has scope to leverage further efficiencies through improved rents, as well as its delivery network. This makes the company well placed for the future.
In the meantime, recent trading has been impressive as the country is in nesting mode, with a significant amount of people's time spent as home during the lockdown.