Return of the sleeping giants: Which unloved stocks are fighting back from the pandemic?

Haig Bathgate, head of portfolio management at 7IM

Berkshire Hathaway is the American conglomerate holding company run by Warren Buffet, one of the world's most famous investors, and at the age of 90 he is showing no sign of his skill fading, or his work ethic slowing down.





His first-class investment skills over the years have given him a stellar reputation as an investor who can identify and nurture high-quality businesses.

Berkshire and its underlying businesses have healthy balance sheets but have lagged compared to the wider market recently because of their cyclical, financial and consumer-facing exposure.





As the world returns to normal, we would expect the rise in manufacturing and consumer spending to boost the Berkshire portfolio, making this the ideal stock to gain exposure to many businesses that we believe will perform strongly when the recovery starts as has been evidenced in the recent rebound.

As Berkshire Hathaway trades on the New York Stock Exchange, investors gain exposure to a range of fantastic business for the coming recovery without the added annual management fees of a fund, or the risk of investing in one company's shares.