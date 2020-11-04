Build Back Better: The European infrastructure stocks primed for a comeback

Transport and energy giants among top picks

Morningstar's Alex Morozov looks at some of the stocks which look set to benefit from the pandemic-induced recession and how they might capitalise as economies get moving again. 
Alstom SA
Alstom is a developer and marketer within the railway transport sector globally, with its core markets in Europe – particularly in the UK, where it is known for building and maintaining the London Underground's Northern line fleet.

It holds a leading position providing a full-service suite of rail infrastructure solutions, which we anticipate will benefit from the European recovery. 

As of market close on 24 September, Alstom was trading at a price per share of €43.19, which we view to be slightly undervalued. 

Alstom's capabilities align well with the European recovery strategy and infrastructure investment outlook, as rail transportation enables high volumes of people to move over both short and long distances with very low carbon emissions per capita, a highlight in the EU's fight against climate change. 

The social mobility that rail travel enables can also support people in their search for economic opportunities, providing additional support to the European recovery. 

The capabilities of rail transportation and Alstom's position leads us to believe that they will benefit from the EU's path to recovery. 
Bureau Veritas SA
Bureau Veritas is a global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) company with more than half of fiscal year 2019 revenue drawn from Europe. 

We view Bureau Veritas as undervalued compared to our fair value estimate at market close on 24 September, with the company trading at €18.70. 

Given the company's history of working in conjunction with both private enterprises and governments on large scale projects, and its primary operations in inspection and certification, we see opportunities for Bureau Veritas to benefit from the infrastructure investments as Europe moves forward, especially given the fragmentation of the TIC industry. 

Local and regional competitors face greater challenges when bidding for contracts or servicing a variety of industries as they do not have the breadth of licensing and authorisations, enabling Bureau Veritas to capture larger contracts such as the expected European investments. 

Additionally, the company has a substantial network of experts and technology which Bureau Veritas has historically leveraged to become a TIC industry leader, positioning it well for the coming infrastructure improvements.
CRH Plc 
CRH a vertically integrated building material manufacturer and distributor with primary exposure in Europe and the US. Its materials were used in the construction of the Queensferry Crossing in Scotland.

While building materials overall are not particularly environmentally friendly, the industry is making efforts to become more sustainable. 

With slightly more than one third of CRH's revenue in fiscal year 2019 being generated in Europe, CRH is well-positioned to benefit from the expected infrastructure investments as part of the European recovery. 

CRH is marginally overvalued in our opinion, trading at GBX 2,780 per share at market close on 24 September. 

Given the European recovery's war against climate change and regulations already in place regarding carbon emissions, there are fewer new entrants able to obtain the necessary permits required to manufacture building materials, helping to secure CRH's presence in Europe and its position as a key supplier of materials as the EU invests in and enhances its infrastructure.
Enel SpA 
Enel is an integrated utility company operating primarily in the electricity generation and network markets. 

At market close on 24 September, we viewed the company as undervalued at 7.37 per share and poised to be a main beneficiary of the European recovery fund across the utility sector. 

The recovery fund, Next Generation EU, has a focus on combating climate change, with 30% of the 750bn fund to be dedicated towards the goal, and Enel already has a large stake in the fight as 42 of its 86 gigawatt capacity is in renewable energies including 24GW in Europe. 

We expect that Enel will continue to invest in renewable energies and electricity networks, taking advantage of the combined 141bn of Next Generation EU set to benefit Italy and Spain, where the company earns approximately two-thirds of its EBITDA. 

Overall, Enel is positioned very well and continues to trade below our fair value per share.
Randstad NV
Ranstad is a global temporary recruitment provider in a position to take advantage of additional infrastructure investments within Europe as construction companies require increased labour forces on relatively short-term bases. 

As of market close on 24 September, Randstad's €42.65 per share price tag is slightly undervalued compared to our fair value estimate. 

The company is one of three major providers worldwide, though there are many local providers in the industry. 

As such, Randstad can offer the mass employment needed for large-scale infrastructure projects as the local recruitment providers simply are unable to supply the sheer number of workers required. 

In addition to being able to provide the quantity of workers, Randstad compiles both national and international data on their workers. 

This allows for sourcing of talent-specific contract employees, which can be instrumental in maintaining both the timeliness and integrity of the large-scale projects Randstad's clients engage in.
Siemens AG
Siemens is a global industrial conglomerate, with half of 2019 revenue coming from EMEA and operating across a variety of different businesses, including industrial motors and building automation products and systems, such as HVAC and lighting. 

We view the company as slightly undervalued compared to its €113.50 price per share at market close on 24 September. 

Even after the spin-out of Siemens Energy on 28 September, Siemens' industrial motors and building automation products will account for roughly 30% of the company's revenues, and are the two areas that we believe will benefit the most from the European recovery's focus on climate change and increasing energy conscientiousness. 

Electric motors account for approximately 70% of energy consumed by the industrial complex, and building HVAC systems account for 70% of average building's energy consumption. 

As a leading supplier of industrial motors and with a business focused on building management automation, Siemens is in a good position to supply products that can directly decrease the electrical demands of its customers and CO2 emissions. 

