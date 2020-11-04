Build Back Better: The European infrastructure stocks primed for a comeback

Alstom is a developer and marketer within the railway transport sector globally, with its core markets in Europe – particularly in the UK, where it is known for building and maintaining the London Underground's Northern line fleet.





It holds a leading position providing a full-service suite of rail infrastructure solutions, which we anticipate will benefit from the European recovery.





As of market close on 24 September, Alstom was trading at a price per share of €43.19, which we view to be slightly undervalued.





Alstom's capabilities align well with the European recovery strategy and infrastructure investment outlook, as rail transportation enables high volumes of people to move over both short and long distances with very low carbon emissions per capita, a highlight in the EU's fight against climate change.





The social mobility that rail travel enables can also support people in their search for economic opportunities, providing additional support to the European recovery.





The capabilities of rail transportation and Alstom's position leads us to believe that they will benefit from the EU's path to recovery.