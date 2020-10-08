Where the industry must act faster to meet sustainable investing demand

Industry commentators with decades of experience have never seen anything like the extraordinary change in attitude from investors and advisers towards sustainable investing over the past couple of years and 2020 in particular.

Some were still dismissing ESG as another 'fad' or 'flavour of the month' as recently as the start of this year.

However, just a few months later and accelerated by the fallout from Covid-19, sustainable investing is being described as the 'new normal', with the direction of travel broader integration into processes and products.

This is a huge shift for an industry with many moving parts to accommodate and what we are already seeing is some areas and companies move rapidly ahead while others are left far behind.

The change in adviser attitudes has been particularly stark. According to Boring Money's recent The Great British Sustainable Savers Census 2020, 29% of advisers in September 2019 thought their clients would value a conversation about ESG funds, leaping to 54% just a year later.

At present, though, it is a story of extremes as some adviser firms consider becoming specialists in this area while 20% of advisers surveyed for the census are in the 'disengaged' camp, despite regulatory changes hurtling down the tracks.

What is also clear is the sector has a long way to go in terms of ensuring investors understand the basic terminology as jargon is rife.

Boring Money's CEO Holly Mackay believes there needs to be a rethink of communications and factsheets for investors, while many fund and index names have the potential for misunderstandings.

In addition, the whole conversation with investors needs to expand rapidly from one traditionally focused on exclusions to a much wider discussion.

But at this point, many advisers will reach another roadblock due to the significant lack of solutions and product innovation to keep pace with this growth in client demand.

Mackay thinks the next 12 months will see a huge raft of multi-asset solutions being launched to meet this need with a large piece of work still to be done around how to map customer preferences and there could also be a rise in the customised approach through Individually Managed Accounts.

However, although there are still many gaps to be filled, parts of the industry are moving ahead quickly as shown by the response to Investment Week's relaunched Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards.

A number of wealth managers and selectors have become specialists in this field and are keeping the pressure on providers to evidence impact and avoid greenwashing. Innovative new products are being launched while established funds are evolving.

There were also many excellent entries for the Thought Leadership Paper category, highlighting groups setting the agenda in this exciting and important sector for investors.