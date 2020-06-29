What CEOs think will be legacy of Covid-19 for the industry

This week, industry leaders told us about the shorter-term issues they are grappling with as some companies start returning to the office, while ensuring employee safety is at the forefront of any new arrangements.

However, although these practical issues will preoccupy investment chiefs over the coming months, the CEOs I have spoken to recently are also thinking about the longer-term impact of Covid-19 on the sector and how to position accordingly for this changed world.

I would say all the fund chiefs I have interviewed for Investment Week's Big Video Call series have been pleased by how their companies' technology has held up during the crisis in the face of the huge upheaval of their employees working from home en masse.

They acknowledge business continuity planning has now changed forever as they do not need big offsite back-up premises and the focus will be more on ensuring their staff have the right equipment to work from home effectively.

I have written previously about how the past few months have totally transformed the way some firms think about flexible working.

I think even the most resistant companies are now seeing the opportunities it may offer in terms of building a more diverse workforce, supporting a much better work/life balance for their employees and improving efficiency.

Companies will now be thinking about how to retain the benefits of this type of working when workplaces start to open up again.

Many also think there will be a significant reduction in domestic and particularly foreign travel as a result of Covid-19. Although people may make a trip to establish a new contact, it is likely many follow-up meetings will be online and any overseas trips will be carefully considered.

Meanwhile, one area where many groups have excelled in recent months is in timely, engaging and informative communications with clients, utilising regular videos, podcasts and interactive webinars to very good effect. Returning to stale and outdated methods of client reporting now seems unlikely.

Finally, all the CEOs I spoke to highlighted the acceleration of the growth of sustainable and ESG investing as the biggest legacy from the crisis and in particular they believe the ‘S' or social aspect will become even more important as the recovery gets underway.

Indeed, ESG considerations formed a key part of the discussions this year among our fund selector judges when choosing the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards and it will be fascinating to see how this area develops now it is firmly part of the mainstream investment debate.