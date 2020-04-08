Longevity fuels healthcare industry innovation

Beyond the immediate strain the coronavirus pandemic is placing on healthcare systems around the world, ageing is a long-term trend which will continue to impact government attitudes towards the sector and spur innovation from corporates in the field.

This is because ageing has such far-reaching consequences. Ageing feeds into several long-term investment themes, with the impact on industries from cosmetics to companion animals, on changing consumption and saving habits and even investment risk appetite.

At the centre of these changes is the improvement in average lifespans.

Below, we focus on the healthcare sector, which is at the centre of the issue. A recent trip to two continents revealed two very different healthcare markets with varying long-term thematic investment implications.

A tale of two countries

There exist two healthcare systems on opposite sides of the planet, with startling differences which extend beyond just geography. Both are OECD countries with ageing populations; however, the characteristics of each are very different.

In the first, GDP is high at $59,000 per head. At the latest election, politicians argued about how to cut a healthcare budget that, at 18% of GDP, has run out of control.

Patients witnessed a doubling of annual out of pocket expenses from $700 in 2008 to nearly $1,600 currently, yet with a life expectancy of only 79 years.

The other country has only $50,000 per head, and at the recent elections, politicians argued about how best to increase healthcare spending from only 10% of GDP. Yet, patients have a life expectancy of 83 years - one of the highest in the world.

The two countries are the US and Australia, respectively, and each offer differing investment opportunities which relate to the ageing theme.

A supportive backdrop Down Under

If the two healthcare markets are disparate, so too are the investment implications.

In Australia, the market is well-funded with positive health outcomes and a stable outlook. Such a strong set of characteristics is partly due to the strength of its economy, with no recession since June 1991. This highly benign home environment has created perfect incubation conditions for a number of great healthcare companies.

The most obvious and well established, with more than 100 years of trading, is Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL), the pre-eminent blood plasma collector and processor in which Sarasin & Partners has owned shares since 2005.

There is still plenty of growth ahead, as the company produces more highly innovative medicines from blood plasma - for example, to help organ transplants work more effectively or to cure tragic Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), an autoimmune condition for bone marrow transplant patients.

Exciting, too, is Immunoglobulin, a key product from CSL which has shown faint benefits in slowing or stopping Alzheimer's disease.

This prosperous domestic market has also helped other impressive companies thrive. Another example, which is owned in a number of our portfolios, is Sonic Healthcare, one of the world's leading laboratory testing companies.

It operates in a market dominated by scale, where diagnostic testing represents only about 3% of healthcare spend, but where the output from tests influences roughly 75% of healthcare activity.

Other healthcare companies originating in Australia include Cochlear, which develops implants for profound deafness, as well as earlier stage companies, such as Nanosonics - responsible for hospital infection control and decontamination - and stem cell therapy company Mesoblast.