IMF slashes world growth forecasts as global economic system enters 'new era'

In the April World Economic Outlook released today (22 April), IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said the outlook was put together "under exceptional circumstances" due to the highly unpredictable environment created by the US centred trade tensions. Credit: IMF Since its last World Economic Outlook update in January global GDP growth has been revised down from 3.3% in both 2025 and 2026 to 2.8% in 2025 and 3% in 2026 in the latest biannual outlook with the IMF warning that "intensifying downside risks dominate the outlook, amid escalating trade tensions and financial marke...