IMF slashes world growth forecasts as global economic system enters 'new era'

Global GDP growth revised down

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed global growth forecasts following the escalation of tariff rates to the highest levels in a century.

In the April World Economic Outlook released today (22 April), IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said the outlook was put together "under exceptional circumstances" due to the highly unpredictable environment created by the US centred trade tensions. Credit: IMF Since its last World Economic Outlook update in January global GDP growth has been revised down from 3.3% in both 2025 and 2026 to 2.8% in 2025 and 3% in 2026 in the latest biannual outlook with the IMF warning that "intensifying downside risks dominate the outlook, amid escalating trade tensions and financial marke...

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

