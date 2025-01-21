Over half of CEOs expect rise in global economic growth in the next year

According to PwC's annual Global CEO survey, this year's surge in optimism towards the global economy among business heavyweights marked a significant rise from previous years. In 2024, only 38% of CEOs expressed hopes about global economic growth, while in 2023 the figure was 18%. AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs Meanwhile, macroeconomic volatility (29%) and inflation (27%) topped the list of risks identified by CEOs globally for 2025. However, there was some regional variation in responses: 41% of CEOs from the Middle East and 34% from central and eastern ...