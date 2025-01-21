Over half of CEOs expect rise in global economic growth in the next year

UK a more important investment choice

Sorin Dojan
clock • 3 min read

Around 60% of CEOs expect global economic growth to rise in the next 12 months as they plan to increase headcount and continue rolling out artificial intelligence.

According to PwC's annual Global CEO survey, this year's surge in optimism towards the global economy among business heavyweights marked a significant rise from previous years. In 2024, only 38% of CEOs expressed hopes about global economic growth, while in 2023 the figure was 18%. AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs Meanwhile, macroeconomic volatility (29%) and inflation (27%) topped the list of risks identified by CEOs globally for 2025. However, there was some regional variation in responses: 41% of CEOs from the Middle East and 34% from central and eastern ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Glass Lewis advises Keystone Positive Change shareholders to vote against Saba proposals

Trump appoints SEC acting chair on first day in the Oval Office

More on Global

Trade wars emerge as biggest risk facing investment markets in 2025
Global

Trade wars emerge as biggest risk facing investment markets in 2025

ARC survey

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 January 2025 • 2 min read
Bitcoin hits record high as Trump picks crypto enthusiast Paul Atkins for SEC chair
Global

Bitcoin hits record high as Trump picks crypto enthusiast Paul Atkins for SEC chair

Bitcoin hits $100,000

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 05 December 2024 • 2 min read
Assets of top 100 owners reaches $26.3trn record high
Global

Assets of top 100 owners reaches $26.3trn record high

Thinking Ahead Institute research

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 25 November 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot