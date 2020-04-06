No April Fool: A painful Q1 for UK equity investors

It is 1 April at time of writing and, reliably, the day each year that Q1 data on various indices, sectors and funds gets scrutinised by industry commentators and journalists alike.

Who would have thought this time last year, when risk assets were achieving solid gains, that the 2020 results would be so painful?

But then, who would have expected a global pandemic, a worldwide lockdown and unprecedented fiscal measures in what has been called the sharpest economic fallout in decades?

UK Gilt funds lone positive performers in 'horror show' March

Experts have been calling the end of the bull market for some time now, but certainly nobody expected such an abrupt halt to proceedings.

With the exception of the Japanese Nikkei 225 index - which still saw a double-digit loss - all major regional equity indices have suffered their worst Q1 returns (or losses) in more than 20 years according to data from FE fundinfo, with the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan, MSCI Europe ex UK and S&P 500 indices all falling by at least 14% so far this year.

The FTSE 100 index has been the sorest loser, however, having free-fallen 23.8% in Q1 2020 - a difference of more than 33 percentage points compared to Q1 2019.

It will therefore come as no surprise to investors that IA UK Smaller Companies, UK Equity Income and UK All Companies have been the three worst-performing equity sectors over the quarter according to data from FE fundinfo, with their respective losses of 30%, 28.3% and 28% more than double the money lost in their second-worst financial quarters over the past 20 years.

Bank share price falls could be an opportunity despite dividend pain, say analysts

Aberdeen Standard Investments' UK Recovery Equity and UK Unconstrained Equity funds have been some of hardest hit with respective losses of 51% and 43%.

Schroder UK Mid 250, Aberforth UK Small Companies and Aviva Investors Listed Equity High Alpha were also near the bottom of the pack, having all fallen by more than 39%.

In fact, the only UK equity fund to have suffered a single-digit fall over the quarter was Ardevora UK Equity at 6.5%.

Other funds to have held up better than their peers include Royal London Sustainable Leaders Trust, Investec UK Sustainable Equity and the institutional Family Charities Ethical vehicles.

Does this mean ESG investing and SRI have been given the chance to prove they are more than a 'feel good' way to put capital to work? James Baxter-Derrington explores this here.

The best-performing equity sector overall though has been IA China/Greater China, having seen an average loss of 6.2% - the only area of the equity market not to have suffered double-digit falls.

Retail investors favour passives during market sell-off

Top-performers within the sector include Matthews China (with an impressive 17.9% return), GAM Multistock China Evolution Equity, Allianz China A-Share and Allianz All China Equity.

With the country weeks ahead of us in terms of the pandemic it would have seemed unfathomable six weeks ago that Chinese equities would be a safe haven in Q1 this year.

Perhaps UK equity investors can take comfort in the fact that, given the unprecedented times we find ourselves in, stockmarkets and investments can behave in ways that surpass all expectations, from one quarter to the next.

Investment Week's print edition will be taking a break next week, so there will be no issue on 13 April. From the team, we wish you a happy and safe Easter weekend.