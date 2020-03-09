Do not compare the dotcom bubble to today's tech boom

There may appear to be some superficial parallels between the dotcom bubble and the present time – as today's tech-driven markets continuously post record highs.

However, the facts refute these concerns.

Firstly, while the NASDAQ index doubled in value between 1999 and early 2000, this was achieved without any specific fundamental or financial news to support such a rise.

By contrast, markets have risen far more gradually in this cycle, with support from underlying increases in earnings.

Secondly, during the dotcom bubble, most stockmarket darlings had little or no profits, or cash flow. Even asking about such things was a sign you did not 'get it'. By comparison, Amazon produced revenues of $280bn in 2019, while it recorded profits of more than $10bn and free cash flow of $21bn.

While Google parent Alphabet recorded revenues of 'just' $160bn over the same period, its net profits were more than $33bn and free cash flow came in at a stunning $31bn (source: Bloomberg).

A bubble is defined as a mania, with little or no basis in fact. The dotcom bubble was grounded on the hope revolutionary technologies would usher in a new world of commerce - featuring innovative business models able to generate huge new profit streams. Those hopes were almost a decade too early.

It was not until the launch of smartphones, with the first iPhone coming out in June 2007, as well as the advent of faster 4G connectivity in 2009 that the dreams of hugely scalable digital business models became a reality.

As evidenced by the remarkable figures of Amazon and Google, 'hope' does not keep aloft the valuations of many market leaders today - these behemoths are supported by cash flow and profits.

In the dotcom bubble, which peaked 20 years ago on 10 March 2000, equity prices rapidly became untethered from reality.

The crash was equally swift and brutal - with the NASDAQ losing three-quarters of its value in the following two years. Similar to the way up, there was no substantial negative new news.

During the dotcom bubble, the public equity markets bought anything related to the internet, but there is far more scrutiny today.

When web browser Netscape went public on 9 August 1995 - arguably the day the dotcom bubble began - its stock skyrocketed from $28 to $75 in a matter of hours, even though the company had yet to make a profit.

The opposite is occurring today. Highly valued private companies unable to display positive earnings are not even getting to market.

For example, WeWork's valuation fell more than 80% pre-IPO, as investors balked at its mounting losses. Peloton, Lyft and Uber have also struggled to entice public markets - with each company falling on the day of its public offering.

Institutions and retail investors are refusing to pay the valuations private investors were hoping for. This hardly a picture of mass mania.

In addition to this, the market now is overtly favouring innovative groups operating in pure software or cloud-based services.

The reason people often have not heard much about these successful companies is the fact sales are typically in business-to-business software or cloud services to other enterprises.

While consumer tech grabs most of the headlines, enterprise tech is hoovering up most of the profit.

For example, everyone is aware Amazon is an online retailer. What is less well-known is the fact Amazon now makes two-thirds of its operating profit from Amazon Web Services, its cloud platform.

Google's cloud business is also growing rapidly, while Microsoft's cloud product, Azure, has helped it again become of the most valuable companies in the world.

When looking at the broader environment, there are always genuine risks to worry investors - such as a pandemic, trade wars, slowing global growth or even a worldwide recession.

While investors always need to maintain a degree of healthy caution - there are many reasons to believe we are nowhere near being in the grips of a mania.

The tech companies lighting up the market in recent years have achieved unprecedented scale and profitability.

Unlike the speculative landscape in the early 2000s, these companies face a higher risk of facing the ire of politicians, regulators and the media than running out of cash.

Raj Shant is portfolio specialist at Jennison Associates, the fundamental active equity and fixed income affiliate of PGIM