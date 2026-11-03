Quilter Investors' CIO Marcus Brookes takes over Cirilium management duties

Following AoV red flags

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Quilter Investors’ CIO Marcus Brookes is to take on portfolio management duties for the firm’s Cirilium portfolios following prolonged underperformance.

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