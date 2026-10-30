NatWest investment management income surges 128% on Evelyn integration

Total income up 47% in Q3

clock • 1 min read

NatWest has reported total income within its private banking and wealth management division rose by £143m in the three months to the end of September, in the first financial update fully reflecting its integration of Evelyn Partners.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Robin Amos

View profile
More from Robin Amos

BlackRock launches European investment grade and high yield active ETFs

FCA stops crypto promotions by HTX exchange with High Court order

More on Companies

NatWest investment management income surges 128% on Evelyn integration
Companies

NatWest investment management income surges 128% on Evelyn integration

Total income up 47% in Q3

Robin Amos
clock 30 October 2026 • 1 min read
Amundi boasts record nine-month flows as firm capitalises on new partnerships
Companies

Amundi boasts record nine-month flows as firm capitalises on new partnerships

Q3 results

Jack Roach
Jack Roach
clock 29 October 2026 • 2 min read
SJP hits record £242.4bn FUM but Q3 flows drop by 67%
Companies

SJP hits record £242.4bn FUM but Q3 flows drop by 67%

£570m net flows in the quarter

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 29 October 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot