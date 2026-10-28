In his inaugural Budget today (28 October), Chancellor John Healey (pictured) reversed his predecessor's decision to lower the Cash ISA tax free annual allowance. Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

In his inaugural Budget today (28 October), Healey reversed his predecessor's decision to lower the Cash ISA tax-free annual allowance, keeping the limit at £20,000 "for all ages".

The reversal was first touted by the Financial Times on Tuesday (27 October), which also mentioned proposed anti-circumvention measures dropped, including restrictions on transfers from Stocks and Shares ISAs to Cash ISAs and a 22% charge on interest earned on cash and cash-like investments held within Stocks and Shares ISAs.

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Healey added he would work with the financial sector on a new "Starter ISA" to help make investment "more accessible to reward" first-time investors.

In addition, he revealed that Lifetime ISAs are set to be replaced by "First Time Buyer ISAs", with the LISA penalty dealt with from today and "if the home you want costs more than the limit, you will get back at least what you put in".

In her Autumn Budget in 2025, former chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled plans to slash the Cash ISA annual allowance from £20,000 to £12,000, a change that had been widely touted during the build-up to the day.