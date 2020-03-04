Parliament
What does Javid's resignation mean for UK markets and investors?
Loose fiscal policy, but more uncertainty
Chancellor to 'usher in decade of renewal' in 11 March Budget
Sajid Javid to 'make good' on election commitments
Tories win landslide majority in 'disappointing' election for Labour
Biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher
A Halloween horror, or a Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come?
Markets braced for more tricks and treats ahead of 12 December election
Kames' Ryan reduces domestically focused UK stocks as Brexit deadline approaches
Sights set on stocks with international focus
UK stocks look more attractive after fresh slump in sterling
Pound hit by Parliament shutdown plans
UK politics: New leader, old problems
Prime Minister Boris Johnson must "raise his game from sloganeering"
Fund group CEOs lambasted by MPs over conflict of interest on pay
Asset managers not doing enough to curtail excessive pay
Industry expectations of Article 50 extension rise after Parliament rejects no-deal Brexit
Follows last night's vote
May confirms Brexit vote delay amid fears of deal being rejected 'by large margin'
Sterling continues to plummet
IA's Cummings: We must secure final Brexit agreement or 'risk weakening our competitiveness'
EU27 signs off Brexit deal
Industry reacts: 'May's Brexit steeplechase has only just begun'
Volatility expected for 'some months'
Treasury Select Committee chairman Tyrie to stand down as MP
Has held role since 2010
MPs back plan to trigger Article 50 in March
PM May's success in sticking to timetable
Labour leadership winner Corbyn names shadow chancellor
Shadow cabinet members revealed
HSBC bosses apologise for tax scandal during MP grilling
HSBC's senior executives have apologised to a committee of MPs for the failings in its Swiss private banking arm which meant clients avoided paying millions in tax.
Coalition split before 2015 'possible' - Cable
It is 'possible' the coalition government could break up before the next general election in 2015, according to Vince Cable.
MPs in line for £6k pay rise
Members of parliament are set to receive a pay rise of more than £6,000 from 2015, though other allowances will be scaled back, the MPs expenses watchdog is set to recommend on Thursday.
Banking commission report: Reckless bankers should be jailed
The long-awaited Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards report has criticised the government's handling of part-nationalised UK banks and recommended criminal sanctions for senior executives who behave "recklessly".
Senior MPs urged to set up US-style crisis alert group
Senior backbench MPs are being lobbied to set up a powerful US-style committee that would scrutinise the public finances as a whole and try to head off major fiscal disasters.
UK 'may never recover' £66bn spent saving RBS and Lloyds
The UK economy may never recover the £66bn spent on rescuing Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Lloyds, a new report has warned.
Lord Mandelson becomes senior adviser to Lazard
Former government minister Lord Peter Mandelson has taken on a senior advisory role at US investment bank Lazard.
Hung parliament may not be disaster markets anticipate
Schroders' top managers and economists discussed their predictions for the outcome of the general election last week, and were largely in agreement that Britain is facing a hung parliament.
Butterfill backs PADA scheme
Leading Conservative MP Sir John Butterfill has given his party's backing to the personal accounts delivery authority.