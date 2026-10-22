Titan Square Mile pulls two T Rowe Price funds from Academy of Funds

Global equity and credit funds

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Titan Square Mile has pulled both of T Rowe Price’s funds from its Academy of Funds rating platform after being informed the group has ended its participation in the Academy’s due diligence process.

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