Aberdeen UK Smaller Companies Growth trust reports 'disappointing' stock specific performance

JUGI merger incoming

clock • 2 min read

The Aberdeen UK Smaller Companies Growth trust today (22 October) reported a 6.5% decline in performance in NAV per share terms in the year to the end of June.

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