Complexity of ISA cash restrictions likely to discourage investing

HMRC ISA proposals

clock • 4 min read

HMRC’s proposed anti-circumvention ISA rules risk discouraging people from investing by making the tax-free savings system more complex and creating perverse incentives, according to wealth experts.

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