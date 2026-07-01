Liontrust completes £10m River Global Holdings takeover

Martin Gilbert joins Liontrust board

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Liontrust Asset Management has completed its acquisition of River Global Holdings for an initial £7.6m.

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