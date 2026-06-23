JP Morgan Asset Management launches two active global equity ETFs

Diversify beyond US exposure

clock • 2 min read

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has expanded its global equity ETF range with two strategies, one targeting higher alpha and the other bringing a research-enhanced approach to global ex-US equities.

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