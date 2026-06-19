On the night gallery: Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2026

Hosted by Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke

clock • 1 min read

Investment Week brought the investment industry together again for the flagship Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2026 at the Marriott Grosvenor Hotel in London on 18 June.

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