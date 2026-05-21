Over half of asset mangers utilising AI but barriers remain

91% plan to up AI usage

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Over half (55%) of asset managers have integrated AI into at least one of their investment processes and 27% have integrated the technology as a pilot or proof of concept.

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