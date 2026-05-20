JPMAM names John Taylor head of EMEA ETF capital markets

Joins from BlackRock

clock • 1 min read

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has hired John Taylor, formerly of BlackRock, to lead its EMEA ETF capital markets function, effective today (20 May).

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