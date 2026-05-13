Federated Hermes appoints Carlos Gross as head of European credit opportunities

Newly created role

clock • 1 min read

Federated Hermes has appointed Carlos Gross as head of European credit opportunities, based in London and reporting to CIO and head of private credit Patrick Marshall.

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