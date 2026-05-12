European ETF and ETC inflows soar to €39.8bn in April 'reset' as geopolitical jitters calm

Morningstar flows report

clock • 2 min read

European ETF and ETC inflows rebounded in April to €39.8bn, up from €8.6bn in March when investors were rattled by conflict in the Middle East, Morningstar has found.

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