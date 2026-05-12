LondonMetric and Schroder Real Estate trust agree £403m deal to purchase Picton Property

Split between the two

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The boards of LondonMetric and Schroder Real Estate investment trust (SREI) have reached an agreement to purchase Picton Property Income trust.

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