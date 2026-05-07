Equity inflows strongest in a year as UK investors return

Inflows for US and global equity funds

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

UK investors favoured equity funds in April after a record ten-month spell of selling, adding a net £1.1bn to equity funds.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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