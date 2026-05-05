Aberdeen Investments promotes Kate McGrath to head of ESG fixed income

Succeeds Marianne Zangerl

clock • 1 min read

Aberdeen Investments has named Kate McGrath head of ESG, fixed income, reporting to global head of fixed income Jonathan Mondillo.

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