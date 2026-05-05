UBS AM slashes fees on five ETFs by up to 50%

$50bn invested in ETF range

clock • 1 min read

UBS Asset Management has reduced its fees on five ETFs and expanded its Core range to include a Euro Stoxx 50 product.

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