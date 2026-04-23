Sapia Partners avoids FCA penalty with £19.6m WealthTek payment

Exposed clients to ‘unacceptable risk’

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Sapia Partners has agreed to make a voluntary payment of over £19.6m to WealthTek clients after the Financial Conduct Authority found it did not put enough safeguards in place to protect WealthTek clients’ money.

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